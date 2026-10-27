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WKN: A41FV1 | ISIN: US7054842023 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
27.10.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Peer To Peer Network Launches $1.99 Monthly MOBICARD Subscription, Opening Subscription Revenue Opportunity

Ad-free digital business cards mark a shift toward subscription revenue as enterprise tools prepare for launch

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Peer To Peer Network (OTCID:PTOP), the company behind the MOBICARD digital business card platform, today announced the implementation of a new $1.99-per-month subscription option that allows users to present their digital business cards without banner ads or other advertisements on the users card itself.

The launch marks a shift in MOBICARD's business model. The company's earlier strategy focused on attracting as many free users as possible and generating revenue through advertisers. With the new subscription option, MOBICARD is introducing a direct revenue stream while continuing to offer a free option.

Users who sign up for the free option this week will be grandfathered in. MOBICARD encourages anyone interested in joining the platform to sign up during this introductory period.

Download MOBICARD:

  • Apple App Store: Download MOBICARD for iPhone
  • Google Play Store: Download MOBICARD for Android

"This is an exciting step forward for MOBICARD and our shareholders," said Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman and CEO of Peer To Peer Network. "We have worked to build a platform that makes it easier for people to connect and share their information. Now, we are introducing an affordable subscription option that gives users an ad-free card experience and creates a new opportunity for the company to generate recurring revenue."

Enterprise Signups Are Next

Peer To Peer Network is also preparing to launch enterprise signup capabilities designed to help businesses provide MOBICARD digital business cards to their employees.

The planned enterprise features would allow an authorized administrator, such as a company's IT manager or CEO, to manage employee accounts and deactivate an employee's card when that person leaves the company. The company would retain access to the associated lead list, including contact details submitted by people with whom the employee shared their MOBICARD, such as names, email addresses and phone numbers.

"This is about helping companies manage their digital business cards and retain valuable business connections as their teams change," Sodaitis said. "Enterprise signups are an important part of our growth strategy, and we look forward to bringing these capabilities to businesses that want to equip their employees with MOBICARD."

The enterprise capabilities are coming soon. Further details, including availability and pricing, will be announced as they are finalized.

A New Chapter for MOBICARD

The introduction of the $1.99 monthly option and the planned enterprise rollout represent the next steps in Peer To Peer Network's strategy to expand MOBICARD's reach and develop new revenue opportunities.

"We believe MOBICARD has an opportunity to serve both individuals and organizations looking for a convenient way to share information and build connections," Sodaitis added. "We are excited to take this next step and look forward to sharing our progress with shareholders."

About Peer To Peer Network

Peer To Peer Network is the company behind MOBICARD, a digital business card platform designed to help individuals and businesses share contact information and build professional connections.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning planned enterprise features, product availability, growth strategy and potential revenue. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including product development, customer adoption, competition and other factors. Peer To Peer Network undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media and Investor Contact:

Joshua Sodaitis
Chairman & CEO
Peer To Peer Network, Inc.
617-481-1971
joshsmobicardinc@gmail.com
www.ptopnetwork.com
www.freemobicard.com

SOURCE: Peer To Peer Network



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peer-to-peer-network-launches-1.99-monthly-mobicard-subscription-1242296

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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