Peer To Peer Network Launches 21-Day Free Synaptic Quant Elite Trial

Retail Traders Can Now Experience Institutional-Grade AI Market Intelligence Free for 21 Days - No Credit Card Required

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / Peer To Peer Network (OTC PINK:PTOP), a technology company focused on developing innovative financial technology and digital networking solutions, today announced the launch of a 21-day free Elite trial for all new users of Synaptic Quant, the Company's AI-powered market intelligence platform.

Effective immediately, every new Synaptic Quant account will receive full, unrestricted access to the Elite subscription tier for 21 days-completely free and with no credit card required.

Experience the Complete Elite Platform

"I have been using it every day for the past 12 day and have almost doubled my money. It's fun, it's unbelievably helpful. I think once people use it and realize how helpful the $40 monthly subscription is - they won't go back. The 1st trade they make will most likely make them their monthly subscription fee back and then it's off to the races. Honestly it's my favorite new hobby, and I think many more people will find out it's an amazing edge to trading stocks," stated Chairman & CEO of Peer To Peer Network.

The Elite subscription provides users with access to Synaptic Quant's most advanced market intelligence tools, including:

AI-powered Conviction Scoring to help prioritize trading opportunities.

Real-time market catalyst monitoring, including breaking corporate and financial news.

Options flow and dark pool activity designed to help identify institutional market participation.

AI-assisted trade planning with suggested entry zones, profit targets, and risk management guidance.

Historical catalyst analytics to help users evaluate past market reactions.

Live technical indicators, including VWAP, RSI, MACD, and Relative Volume.

Direct broker integration links to many of today's most popular online brokerage platforms.

The platform is designed to help individual investors process large amounts of market information through artificial intelligence, allowing users to identify and evaluate potential opportunities more efficiently.

"We believe every retail investor should have the opportunity to experience the same type of market intelligence that has traditionally been available only to professional trading firms. This 21-day Elite trial allows users to explore everything Synaptic Quant has to offer without any upfront commitment."

Bringing Institutional Technology to Retail Investors

Institutional traders have long relied on sophisticated technology to analyze breaking news, market-moving events, options activity, technical indicators, and institutional order flow.

Synaptic Quant was developed with the goal of making many of these analytical capabilities available through an intuitive, mobile-first platform designed for individual investors.

The Company's artificial intelligence continuously monitors financial news and market activity, organizing information into actionable research designed to help users make more informed trading decisions.

No Credit Card. No Obligation.

New users can visit www.synapticquant.com to create a free account and immediately begin their 21-day Elite Trial.

At the conclusion of the trial, users may choose the subscription plan that best fits their needs:

Elite - $40 per month

Pro - $20 per month

Free - Limited features

All subscriptions are billed month-to-month with no long-term contracts.

Disclosure: The statement above reflects the personal opinion and individual experience of the Chairman & CEO of Peer To Peer Network and should not be interpreted as investment advice, a guarantee of future performance, or a representation that other users will achieve similar results. Individual trading results will vary based on market conditions, investment objectives, trading strategies, risk tolerance, timing, and other factors. Any references to gains or investment performance are historical in nature, relate solely to the speaker's personal experience, and are not indicative of future results. Trading and investing in securities involve substantial risk, including the possible loss of principal. Synaptic Quant is a market intelligence and research platform designed to assist users in evaluating market information. It does not provide personalized investment advice or recommendations to buy or sell any security. Users should conduct their own due diligence and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

About Synaptic Quant

Synaptic Quant is an AI-powered market intelligence platform developed to help traders and investors identify market opportunities through real-time news monitoring, AI analysis, catalyst detection, technical indicators, and institutional market activity. Designed with a mobile-first experience, the platform delivers market research and analytics to users wherever they trade.

Learn more at www.synapticquant.com.

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. is the original inventor of the digital business card. With multiple fully granted U.S. utility patents protecting its electronic interactive business card system, PTOP is positioned as the category creator the of digital business cards industry. Its flagship product, MOBICARD, is currently available on both the Google Play and Apple App Store.

PTOP's mission is to deliver scalable, efficient, and modernized solutions that empower organizations to operate at the speed of digital engagement.

Sign up for free for the MOBICARD digital business card app here:

Android: Mobicard - Apps on Google Play

iPhone: ?Mobicard App - App Store

Joshua Sodaitis

Chairman & CEO

Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

617-481-1971

investors@ptopnetwork.com

www.ptopnetwork.com

PTOP Intelligence Labs, the Company's newly launched AI division is focused on building a suite of artificial intelligence products designed to enhance compliance, automate corporate communications, and strengthen the connection between companies and their customers or investors.

PTOP's mission is to deliver scalable, efficient, and modernized solutions that empower organizations to operate at the speed of digital engagement.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Safe Harbor Statement: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. The company is no longer a fully reporting SEC filing company. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Peer To Peer Network

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peer-to-peer-network-otc-ptop-launches-21-day-free-synaptic-quant-1184991