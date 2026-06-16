Peer To Peer Network Announces Release of MOBICARD 1.8 on Apple App Store and Google Play - New App Out - Download it Today!

Enterprise Customer Rollouts Begin as Company Launches Most Advanced Version of MOBICARD to Date

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC Pink:PTOP), developer of the MOBICARD digital networking platform and original inventor of the digital business card, is pleased to announce the official release of MOBICARD 1.8 on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The launch marks a significant milestone for the Company as it transitions from years of development into the next phase of commercialization, customer acquisition, enterprise deployment, and revenue generation.

Download the new app for Android here: Mobicard - Apps on Google Play

Download the new app for Apple here: ?Mobicard App - App Store

Management believes MOBICARD 1.8 represents a complete transformation of the user experience. The application has been redesigned from the ground up with a more intuitive interface, improved navigation, enhanced search functionality, enterprise capabilities, monetization tools, and several features that management believes differentiate the platform from other digital business card providers.

The Company also announced that it will immediately begin implementing and onboarding the Enterprise customers announced over the past several weeks, including organizations operating within the real estate, aviation, construction, and education sectors.

One of the most significant enterprise opportunities involves the planned integration of MOBICARD with large-scale partner ecosystems that could introduce the platform to substantial numbers of new users. Management believes enterprise deployments will play a critical role in accelerating adoption and expanding the overall MOBICARD network.

IMPORTANT UPDATE INSTRUCTIONS FOR APPLE USERS

Users who already have MOBICARD installed on their Apple devices must manually update the application to receive Version 1.8.

To update:

Open the Apple App Store. Search for "MOBICARD." Click on the MOBICARD app listing. Tap the app image/icon on left hand side of screen. Select "Update."

Failure to update the application will prevent users from accessing the new features and enhanced user experience included in MOBICARD 1.8.

Management encourages every shareholder, customer, enterprise partner, friend, family member, and supporter of the Company to immediately download and begin using the application.

NEW FEATURES INCLUDED IN MOBICARD 1.8

MOBICARD 1.8 introduces a wide variety of new features designed to improve networking, customer engagement, discoverability, and monetization.

Airdrop Card Sharing

The platform now includes an Airdrop sharing feature that allows users to instantly share their digital business card with nearby devices. Management believes this functionality provides an enhanced networking experience not commonly found within competing digital business card applications.

Discovery Feed

MOBICARD 1.8 introduces a new Discovery Feed that functions similarly to a social media activity stream. Enterprise customers and businesses can promote announcements, services, products, events, employment opportunities, and company updates directly through the platform.

Users may also submit requests to be featured within the Discovery Feed, creating additional visibility opportunities for businesses and professionals.

Enhanced Local Search

The new search functionality allows users to search by profession, trade, service, or category.

For example, a user searching for "Plumber" can instantly locate MOBICARD users who identify themselves as plumbers and operate near the geographic area associated with the user's profile.

Management believes this feature has the potential to transform MOBICARD into a powerful local business discovery platform.

Premium Subscription Features

Users may upgrade to a Premium subscription which removes advertisements and provides additional functionality.

Premium subscriptions are expected to serve as one of several future revenue-generating components of the platform.

Additional premium features include enhanced sharing capabilities and third-party referral tracking.

For example, if a user shares another person's MOBICARD, the card owner may receive notification that their card was shared along with information regarding the new contact.

Enterprise Accounts

The Company also launched its new Enterprise Account functionality.

Any user can begin the Enterprise signup process by:

Opening "Edit Card." Clicking the profile circle located in the upper-right corner of the application (Usually has the letter of your first name in the circle). Selecting "Enterprise" from the menu. Completing the onboarding process.

Enterprise customers receive enhanced visibility throughout the platform, expanded promotional opportunities, advertising capabilities, priority placement within search results, and additional tools designed to increase exposure and customer engagement.

Management believes the Enterprise platform creates a compelling value proposition for organizations seeking cost-effective digital marketing, networking, lead generation, and customer engagement solutions.

"This is a huge milestone for our Company," stated Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman and CEO of Peer To Peer Network.

"For the first time, I feel like we are ready to truly market a product that I am proud of. MOBICARD 1.8 is dramatically different from previous versions. The app is easy to use, visually impressive, feature-rich, and most importantly, it has multiple paths toward generating revenue."

Mr. Sodaitis continued, "Every software release has bugs, and I'm sure there will be issues we discover and improve over the coming weeks. That's simply part of software development. What excites me is that we now have a foundation that we can build upon. Our next development efforts will focus on making the platform even stronger while continuing to expand enterprise adoption and user growth. Mobicard 2.0 development will start immediately."

Management encourages all shareholders to download the application, update to Version 1.8, create a profile, share their card, and experience the platform firsthand.

For more information visit:

www.ptopnetwork.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. is the original inventor of the digital business card. With multiple fully granted U.S. utility patents protecting its electronic interactive business card system, PTOP is positioned as the category creator the of digital business cards industry. Its flagship product, MOBICARD, is currently available on both the Google Play and Apple App Store.

PTOP's mission is to deliver scalable, efficient, and modernized solutions that empower organizations to operate at the speed of digital engagement.

Sign up for free for the MOBICARD digital business card app here:

Android: Mobicard - Apps on Google Play

iPhone: ?Mobicard App - App Store

Joshua Sodaitis

Chairman & CEO

Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

617-481-1971

investors@ptopnetwork.com

www.ptopnetwork.com

PTOP Intelligence Labs, the Company's newly launched AI division is focused on building a suite of artificial intelligence products designed to enhance compliance, automate corporate communications, and strengthen the connection between companies and their customers or investors.

PTOP's mission is to deliver scalable, efficient, and modernized solutions that empower organizations to operate at the speed of digital engagement.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Safe Harbor Statement: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. The company is no longer a fully reporting SEC filing company. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Peer To Peer Network

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peer-to-peer-network-otc-ptop-announces-release-of-mobicardtm-1.8-1178137