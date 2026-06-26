Peer To Peer Network: How PTOP's Synaptic Quant Works: AI Filters Market Noise, Identifies Catalysts, and Builds Complete Trade Plans for Retail Investors

AI-powered platform continuously analyzes breaking news, SEC filings, FDA announcements, earnings, options flow, dark pool activity, and thousands of additional market signals before generating AI conviction scores and complete trade plans through its Elite subscription.

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / Peer To Peer Network (OTC PINK:PTOP), a technology solutions company focused on developing, marketing, and commercializing innovative software platforms, announced the official launch of Synaptic Quant, an artificial intelligence-powered market intelligence application that delivers institutional-quality trading intelligence directly to retail investors.

Check it out: www.synapticquant.com

Developed through a strategic revenue-sharing partnership, Synaptic Quant expands PTOP's growing technology portfolio while introducing a recurring subscription-based revenue opportunity for PTOP.

"Retail traders deserve the same quality of information that institutions have had for decades. Synaptic Quant was built to level that playing field - using AI to detect real catalysts, explain exactly why they matter, and give traders a complete plan for how to act on them."

- Synaptic Quant Inventer Nicholas Santana

HOW IT WORKS

Synaptic Quant's proprietary AI engine scans thousands of financial articles, press releases, and data feeds every minute. Each signal is evaluated by Claude - Anthropic's frontier AI model - which determines whether the news represents a genuine, tradeable catalyst or routine market noise.

The platform is available now at synapticquant.com with Pro and Elite subscription plans starting at $20 per month. To get the best results you should go with the Elite $40 per month subscription.

Synaptic Quant is available at synapticquant.com with two subscription tiers:

PRO $20/mo Real-time catalyst feed · Option sweeps · Dark pool prints · Live indicators · Historical win rates · Broker trade links ELITE $40/mo Everything in Pro · Complete AI trade plan with entry, stop loss, targets & position sizing · Setup type education · Risk rating · Plain English conviction explanations

AI confidence level (up to 95%) from multi-factor analysis

Price gap percentage - how much the stock has already moved

Catalyst type weight - M&A, FDA approval, and earnings beats score higher

Volume and options flow confirmation

Signal freshness - newer alerts rank higher

Under the terms of the agreement, PTOP is entitled to receive 25% of the platform's net revenue, with revenue share distributions expected to be paid monthly, generally within 30 to 45 days after the close of each reporting period.

KEY FEATURES

Real-Time Catalyst Feed

Scans thousands of news sources every minute. Signals surface within seconds of publication, tagged by catalyst type (Earnings, FDA, M&A, Contract, Expansion, and more) and session (Pre-Market, Intraday, After-Hours).

AI Conviction Scoring

Every signal receives a Conviction Score (0-150+) calculated from AI confidence, price gap, catalyst type, volume, and recency. The highest conviction signal always appears at the top of the feed.

Complete Trade Plan

Elite subscribers receive a full trade plan for every signal: entry price, conservative and aggressive stop loss levels, first and full profit targets, and position sizing recommendations for $500, $1,000, and $5,000 accounts.

Plain English Explanations

The 'Why This Score' breakdown explains every factor in language any trader can understand - no finance degree required.

Historical Win Rates

Every stock in the feed shows its historical signal performance - number of past signals, win rate percentage, and average end-of-day gain.

Option Sweeps & Dark Pool

Real-time unusual options activity and dark pool prints surface institutional positioning before it becomes public knowledge.

Live Technical Indicators

VWAP, RSI, RVOL, and MACD update in real time for every stock in the drill-down view.

One-Tap Broker Access

Subscribers can open their brokerage app directly from the signal - Robinhood, Webull, Fidelity, Schwab, E*TRADE, Thinkorswim, and IBKR all supported.

Perhaps most importantly for shareholders, PTOP did not incur the cost of developing Synaptic Quant and is not responsible for funding the platform's ongoing operating expenses, including servers, hosting, maintenance, software development, customer support, or other day-to-day operational costs. PTOP participates in the platform's revenue through its strategic partnership while the platform's inventor continues to manage its operations.

"This is exactly the right time for PTOP," said Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman and CEO of Peer To Peer Network. "We have the opportunity to participate in recurring subscription revenue without bearing the significant costs associated with building, hosting, maintaining, and operating the platform. As we continue expanding our technology portfolio, I believe this type of partnership has the potential to create additional revenue opportunities for our shareholders. I encourage every single shareholder to sign up for the $40 Elite Membership. Not only will it help you in trading, it should also help your PTOP investment, In my opinion, it's the best value on the platform. It not only gives traders access to the app's most powerful AI-driven features, but every subscription also contributes to the revenue generated under our partnership agreement. I'm excited about the opportunity to begin seeing this new revenue stream reflected in PTOP's financial results over time, although there can be no assurance regarding the timing or amount of future revenues."

Designed specifically for active traders, Synaptic Quant continuously monitors thousands of financial news sources, SEC filings, earnings reports, FDA announcements, merger activity, options flow, dark pool transactions, and numerous additional market catalysts in real time. Using advanced artificial intelligence, the platform evaluates each event, filters out market noise, and ranks potential opportunities according to proprietary AI Conviction Scores.

Instead of requiring traders to interpret dozens of indicators independently, Synaptic Quant organizes complex market data into an easy-to-understand format with plain-English explanations that help subscribers quickly understand why a particular stock has attracted the platform's attention.

"Artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing how investors analyze the markets," said Nicholas Santana, Inventor of Synaptic Quant & PTOP tech team leader. "Synaptic Quant demonstrates how AI can process enormous amounts of market information within seconds and present it in a format that is both actionable and understandable. We believe this platform represents an exciting addition to PTOP's growing portfolio of technology solutions."

About Peer To Peer Network

Peer To Peer Network (OTC PINK:PTOP) is a technology solutions company focused on developing, marketing, licensing, and commercializing innovative software platforms. The Company's flagship product, MOBICARD, is a next-generation digital business card and networking platform designed to transform how professionals connect, share information, and build business relationships.

In addition to MOBICARD, PTOP intends to pursue strategic partnerships and technology incubation opportunities designed to create additional revenue streams through artificial intelligence, enterprise software, fintech, and other emerging technologies.

For more information, visit:

www.synapticquant.com

For questions about Synaptic Quant

email: nick@freemobicard.com

For information about PTOP

www.ptopnetwork.com

Media Contact :

Joshua Sodaitis

joshs@freemobicard.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated revenues, subscriber growth, commercialization, strategic partnerships, future product development, business expansion, and operating performance. Actual results may differ materially due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. The company is no longer a fully reporting SEC filing company. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Peer To Peer Network

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/how-ptops-synaptic-quanttm-works-ai-filters-market-noise-identifi-1182771