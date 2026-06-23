Peer To Peer Network Unveils MOBICARD 1.9, Introducing Networking Mode and Smart Follow-Up - A First-of-Its-Kind Intelligent Relationship-Building Platform

Leveraging Proximity-Based Networking and One-Tap Personalized Follow-Up, MOBICARD 1.9 Redefines How Professionals Meet, Connect and Stay Engaged

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / PTOP's flagship product MobiCard today released version 1.9 of MOBICARD, introducing two major features that move the platform beyond digital business cards and into the broader business networking category: Networking Mode and Smart Follow-Up. Both features are available immediately to all MOBICARD users on iOS and Android.

Users can download MOBICARD today:

Apple App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/mobicard/id1577441972

Google Play Store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mobi.card

MOBICARD has helped professionals replace paper business cards with a smarter, shareable digital version. Version 1.9 takes the next step: helping users actually grow the relationships those cards create. The release addresses the two biggest weaknesses in modern professional networking - finding the right people at events, and reliably following up with them afterward.



NETWORKING MODE: SEE WHO'S AT YOUR EVENT IN REAL TIME

Anyone who's attended a conference, trade show or business meetup knows the frustration of leaving with a stack of cards and no idea who was actually worth meeting. MOBICARD's new Networking Mode replaces that experience with something dramatically more efficient.



When a MOBICARD user turns on Networking Mode at an event, they immediately see a live list of every other MOBICARD user in the same location. There are no QR codes to scan, no event codes to enter, and no organizer setup required. The app uses approximate location data - never exact coordinates - to put users in the same virtual room as everyone else nearby. With a single tap, users can share their digital business card directly with anyone on the list, and the recipient gets the full card instantly: photo, contact information, social links, and call-to-action buttons.



When the event ends, those connections are already organized in each user's MOBICARD wallet, ready for follow-up.



Privacy was central to the design. Location is bucketed to a roughly 150-meter radius rather than stored precisely, no location data is logged or retained, and users can leave Networking Mode at any time to disappear from the list immediately.

SMART FOLLOW-UP: TURN EVERY CARD EXCHANGE INTO A CONVERSATION

Industry research consistently shows that the majority of business cards exchanged at networking events are never followed up on. The intention is there. The execution isn't. Smart Follow-Up closes that gap. When someone views, favorites or saves a user's MOBICARD, the user can now generate a personalized follow-up message in a single tap from their analytics screen. The message is pre-drafted with the recipient's name and ready to send through the user's preferred channel - email or text - using their own phone's native apps. Users can edit the message before sending or send it as-is.

MOBICARD doesn't send anything on a user's behalf. The feature simply removes the friction between intention and action so a new connection has a chance to become a real conversation.



MOBICARD is establishing itself as A PLATFORM, NOT JUST A CARD.

Together, Networking Mode and Smart Follow-Up represent a significant repositioning for MOBICARD. The product has long been valued for replacing paper cards. With version 1.9, it becomes a tool for actively building professional relationships - meet better at events, follow up faster afterward, close more business as a result.



"These two features came directly out of how our users describe the work of networking," said Nick Santana Teach Team Leader of PTOP. "People don't just want a digital card. They want to know who's around them, and they want to make sure the people they meet don't get forgotten the next day. Version 1.9 delivers both."

"We have spent years building the technology, infrastructure, and intellectual property that serve as the foundation of the MOBICARD platform," stated Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman and CEO of Peer To Peer Network. "Version 1.8 represented a major milestone as we launched a platform capable of generating revenue and supporting enterprise adoption. Version 1.9 is focused on taking that foundation to the next level by reducing friction, streamlining onboarding, and making it easier than ever for organizations to deploy MOBICARD at scale.

"But we're not stopping there.

"At Peer To Peer Network, innovation remains at the core of everything we do. Imagine walking into a conference, trade show or networking event, opening your MOBICARD app, and instantly seeing a live list of every other MOBICARD user attending that same event. With a single tap, you can connect, exchange information, and build your professional network in minutes - allowing you to spend less time collecting business cards and more time having meaningful conversations.

"We are also introducing intelligent follow-up capabilities designed to help users capitalize on the connections they make. By leveraging AI-assisted communications, MOBICARD can help users generate personalized follow-up messages and emails, reducing the gap between meeting someone and starting a real business conversation.

"This represents the convergence of artificial intelligence, digital identity, and professional networking into a single platform. We believe this is the future of networking, and to the best of our knowledge, there is currently no other platform delivering this combination of capabilities in the way MOBICARD does. As part of our ongoing commitment to innovation, we intend to pursue additional intellectual property protections and expand our growing patent portfolio around these technologies."

Management is not aware of any other digital business card platform offering these new features nor currently offering the same combination of personalized audio messaging and analytics designed to measure audio engagement duration.

MOBICARD is protected by two granted United States utility patents US # 10,616,368 and US # 10,270, 880 and continues to expand its enterprise feature set as management pursues additional customer growth opportunities.

The Company believes that enterprise adoption, recurring revenue growth, intellectual property development, and continued product innovation will remain key drivers as MOBICARD evolves.

For more information, visit the Company's website www.ptopnetwork.com or download MOBICARD today through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. is the original inventor of the digital business card. With multiple fully granted U.S. utility patents protecting its electronic interactive business card system, PTOP is positioned as the category creator of the digital business cards industry. Its flagship product, MOBICARD, is currently available on both the Google Play and Apple App Store.

PTOP's mission is to deliver scalable, efficient, and modernized solutions that empower organizations to operate at the speed of digital engagement.

Sign up for free for the MOBICARD digital business card app here:

Android: Mobicard - Apps on Google Play

iPhone: ?Mobicard App - App Store

Joshua Sodaitis

Chairman & CEO

Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

617-481-1971

investors@ptopnetwork.com

www.ptopnetwork.com

PTOP Intelligence Labs, the Company's newly launched AI division is focused on building a suite of artificial intelligence products designed to enhance compliance, automate corporate communications, and strengthen the connection between companies and their customers or investors.

PTOP's mission is to deliver scalable, efficient, and modernized solutions that empower organizations to operate at the speed of digital engagement.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future product releases, patent filings, anticipated features, business prospects, customer adoption, and future development initiatives. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. There can be no assurance that future technologies, patent applications, product enhancements, or business initiatives will be successfully completed, approved, commercialized, or achieve anticipated results.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Safe Harbor Statement: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. The company is no longer a fully reporting SEC filing company. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peer-to-peer-network-otc-ptop-unveils-mobicard-1.9-introducing-ne-1180839