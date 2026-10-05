Peer To Peer Network Launches PTOP Intelligence Lab Website Featuring MOBICARD and Synaptic Quant

New website showcases PTOP's expanding technology vision across professional networking and AI-powered market intelligence

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTCID:PTOP), the technology company behind MOBICARD, today announced the launch of its PTOP Intelligence Lab website, a new online destination introducing visitors to its flagship professional networking platform and Synaptic Quant, an AI-powered market intelligence platform commercialized through a strategic partnership with its creator, Nicholas Santana.

The website is available at:

Visit PTOP Intelligence Lab

Also www.ptopintelligencelabs.com

Both new destinations bring you to the same new website to showcase the two products together under a clear corporate vision: developing and commercializing practical software that helps people turn information into action.

This brings the total domains owned by PTOP to 20 adding

ptopintelligencelabs.com

ptopintelligencelab.com

ptopintelligencelabs.ai

MOBICARD helps professionals exchange information and build business relationships. Synaptic Quant helps traders organize and evaluate market information. Together, they illustrate PTOP's strategy of pursuing technology opportunities with distinct audiences and identifiable customer needs.

"PTOP Intelligence Lab gives people a clearer view of where our company is going," said Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman and CEO of Peer To Peer Network. "MOBICARD helps professionals move from an introduction to a meaningful business conversation. Synaptic Quant helps traders examine the information behind a potential market opportunity. Different audiences, different applications, but a shared focus on making technology useful in everyday decisions."

The website serves as a central introduction to these platforms and PTOP's broader direction, helping visitors understand the purpose of each product and where it fits within the company's technology portfolio.

MOBICARD: Helping Professional Connections Move Forward

MOBICARD is PTOP's flagship digital business card and professional networking platform. It enables users to share contact information and digital content while supporting the relationships that develop after an initial introduction.

The platform's version 1.9 introduced Networking Mode and Smart Follow-Up, extending its functionality beyond exchanging digital cards.

Networking Mode helps participating MOBICARD users discover other users nearby and exchange information. Smart Follow-Up helps users prepare personalized messages after someone interacts with their card. Users can review and send those messages through their phone's email or text applications.

For entrepreneurs, sales professionals, service providers, and organizations, these capabilities address a familiar challenge: keeping promising conversations moving after a meeting or networking event.

"MOBICARD's value extends beyond replacing a paper card," Sodaitis added. "We want to make it easier for professionals to present their business, connect with people, and follow through on the relationships they begin."

Synaptic Quant: Helping Traders Understand Market Signals

Synaptic Quant applies artificial intelligence to financial market research, organizing complex information into a format designed to support more informed evaluation.

Its capabilities include AI Conviction Scores, explanations of the factors behind those scores, market catalysts, options activity, dark-pool information, technical indicators, and trade-planning tools.

The platform helps users examine why a particular market development has attracted attention and consider potential entries, stops, targets, and position sizes. Its scores and plans are research tools and do not guarantee trading results or eliminate investment risk.

Synaptic Quant was created by Nicholas Santana, who retains ownership and operational control. PTOP supports the platform through a strategic marketing and revenue-sharing partnership.

Expanding PTOP's Technology Story

The PTOP Intelligence Lab website provides a central place to communicate the company's expanding software strategy while preserving each product's distinct purpose.

MOBICARD remains PTOP's flagship platform and primary strategic focus. Synaptic Quant demonstrates an additional path for growth through partnerships with inventors and developers.

PTOP intends to continue evaluating software opportunities that complement its capabilities in commercialization, marketing, and business development. Future initiatives will be announced as they are ready for introduction.

Explore the new website:

PTOP Intelligence Lab

Download MOBICARD:

Apple App Store

Google Play

Explore Synaptic Quant:

www.SynapticQuant.com

About Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTCID:PTOP) is a technology company focused on developing, marketing, licensing, and commercializing software platforms. Its flagship product, MOBICARD, is a digital business card and professional networking platform. The company also pursues technology partnerships, including its marketing and revenue-sharing arrangement with Synaptic Quant, an AI-powered market intelligence platform.

Media and Investor Contact

Joshua Sodaitis

Chairman & CEO

Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

Email: investors@ptopnetwork.com

Corporate website: www.PTOPNetwork.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning the company's technology strategy, future initiatives, commercialization, and growth opportunities. These statements reflect current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that planned initiatives will be introduced or achieve anticipated commercial results.

SOURCE: Peer To Peer Network

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peer-to-peer-network-launches-ptop-intelligence-lab-website-featu-1232616