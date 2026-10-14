Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.: Firmly Rooted, Growing Together: Changan Automobile Continues to Strengthen Localised Operations in Europe

PARIS, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Europe is pivotal to Changan Automobile's global business. Changan is fully committed to Europe and adopts a long-term perspective, steadily advancing market expansion, brand building, and business localisation. Changan has now largely localised its product development, R&D, services and sales in Europe, with accumulated investment totalling 1.18 billion euros.

Twenty-five years of R&D in Europe

Changan Automobile's global R&D footprint covers nine locations across five countries, with Europe serving as the cornerstone of this extensive R&D network. Changan was one of the first Chinese carmakers to set up R&D operations in Europe. It opened its Turin Design Centre in 2001, its UK R&D Centre in Nottingham in 2011 (since relocated to Birmingham) and the AVATR Design Centre in Munich in 2021. Changan's history in Europe goes back 25 years.

Guided by the belief that technology empowers the world and design drives the future, and by its approach of global design with local understanding, Changan Automobile has brought together nearly 1,000 designers from 37 countries and regions, working across 86 design fields. Changan design centres integrate aesthetics, aerodynamics, and brand recognition, ensuring that every model becomes an industry benchmark in terms of exterior design and performance.

The Changan UK R&D Centre, now at its permanent site in Birmingham, has grown with Changan Automobile in Europe. Established in 2011, the centre now has over one hundred people, with 214.37 million euros invested to date. It focuses on advanced powertrain R&D and vehicle engineering. Over the past fifteen years, the team has worked closely with local universities and research institutes. Together with China domestic team, Changan UK R&D centre has helped the development of more than ten advanced engines and transmissions. This work has contributed greatly to the Changan BlueCore powertrain label.

As Changan Automobile models enter Europe, local experts and engineers fine-tune every detail, especially vehicle dynamics and intelligent features, to better serve European customers. The CHANGAN DEEPAL S07 BEV, already on sale in Europe, has undergone more than 150 local tuning adjustments, and every future model Changan brings to Europe will be fully localised and adapted here.

Brand portfolio and multiple powertrains

Europe is made up of many national markets, each with its own infrastructure and customer needs. Changan Automobile offers European customers a brand portfolio that speaks to these different needs, along with a choice of powertrains to suit every kind of journey.

Changan Automobile has two brands in Europe, CHANGAN and AVATR. The CHANGAN brand covers several lines for different customers, including CHANGAN DEEPAL and CHANGAN NEVO. The CHANGAN DEEPAL line is positioned as a tech and sport trendsetter for young-at-heart drivers worldwide, with a focus on technology and driving enjoyment. The CHANGAN NEVO line is focused on intelligent, comfortable family mobility for families around the world, with a strong emphasis on quality, practicality and intelligent living. AVATR is a brand defined by original design and new intelligent luxury. Together, these brands and lines speak to different user groups, different powertrain demands and different country and market conditions.

The CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 BEV, DEEPAL S05 PHEV (left-hand drive) and DEEPAL S07 BEV are already on sale in Europe, and the right-hand drive DEEPAL S05 PHEV launches in the UK soon. CHANGAN DEEPAL S07 PHEV will be launched later this year. The CHANGAN NEVO Q05 is expected to go on sale in Europe in the first quarter of 2027. CHANGAN HEV models will follow in Europe. At Mondial de l'Auto 2026 (the 2026 Paris Motor Show), the AVATR CONCEPT T09, AVATR's tech-luxury flagship, makes its European debut. The AVATR 06T and AVATR 07L will be among the first AVATR models in Europe, arriving in 2027 in Norway and Spain, AVATR's European launch markets.

Behind the product range sits a common set of Changan core technologies. At Mondial de l'Auto 2026, Changan brings its Changan BlueCore Ultra Hybrid technology, covering HEV, PHEV and REEV, to meet the diverse powertrain needs of European customers delivering low running costs, responsive performance and a quiet driving experience. It also showcases Changan SDA Intelligence, which comprises SDA Pilot, SDA Cockpit and SDA Chassis, along with Changan Golden Shield Battery technology, making every journey smarter and safer. These technologies will be introduced to customers outside China in stages, subject to local regulatory approval.

Building a sustainable business in Europe

Changan Automobile believes that success in Europe depends on building a sustainable business. This means gradually strengthening the withU service programme, improving the sales and service network, continuously enhancing brand marketing and building local operational capabilities, while enriching and optimising the product portfolio. With competitive products and reliable services, Changan will gradually win the trust of European customers and achieve long-term, steady, healthy development with local partners.

At Mondial de l'Auto 2026, Changan Automobile introduces its withU service programme to Europe, intended to provide consistent support across the customer journey, from purchasing and financing to maintenance, parts availability and roadside assistance. Through local technical support, spare-parts supply, customer contact and service-engineer training, Changan aims to make its ownership support more responsive and dependable, addressing customers' concerns about parts availability and repairs.

Changan Automobile is building a network that makes Changan easy to find and service easy to get, wherever customers are. By the end of 2026, Changan Automobile will have nearly 400 sales and service outlets across 15 European countries, including Spain, Italy, the UK, Germany, Poland and Portugal. The network is expected to reach 650 outlets by 2027. Changan has built four regional parts hubs in Europe, with parts availability above 97%. Changan delivers parts to major cities within 24 hours, and anywhere in Europe within 72 hours.

In line with its In Europe, For Europe strategy, Changan intends to manufacture locally in Europe and is evaluating a phased approach, which could include existing facilities and partner capacity, with decisions guided by market demand, supply-chain readiness and investment efficiency.

Mondial de l'Auto 2026 is one of the world's top auto shows and, with its long history, the world's first international auto show. Changan, too, is a company shaped by time, with roots going back 164 years. Changan keeps its traditions, embraces change and never stops evolving. Changan will put down deep roots and grow together with European customers and partners to move the global auto industry forward.

Contact information:

Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.

E-mail: global@changan.com.cn

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/173c3c6c-1b25-4034-95b3-b78b1ed35c3d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a4bf9ac-551c-44c6-a47f-7cddfbe7de2f