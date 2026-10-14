Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Provides Update Regarding Special Stock Dividend

Dividend intended to provide dilution protection to Jaguar shareholders as company continues evaluation of strategic alternatives

Jaguar's rare disease intestinal failure development program for microvillus inclusion disease (MVID) and short bowel syndrome for crofelemer powder for oral solution is expected to continue to provide clinical milestones, including a planned New Drug Application (NDA) filing for crofelemer for MVID in mid-2027

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or "the Company") today provided an update in connection with the Company's previously announced special stock dividend (the "Special Stock Dividend"), which is payable on October 15, 2026, to holders of Jaguar common stock and certain outstanding warrants as of record on October 13, 2026, to announce that The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") has indicated that the ex-dividend date for the Special Stock Dividend is October 16, 2026 (the "Ex-Dividend Date"). The Special Stock Dividend consists of the Company's Series R Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Preferred Stock").

Nasdaq has advised the Company that its shares of common stock will trade with "due bills" representing an assignment of the right to receive the dividend from the record date of October 13, 2026 until the Ex-Dividend Date (this period of time representing the "Dividend Right Period").

Stockholders who sell their shares of common stock during the Dividend Right Period will be selling their right to the Special Stock Dividend. Due bills obligate a seller of shares of common stock to deliver the Special Stock Dividend payable on such shares of common stock to the buyer (the "Dividend Right"). The record date of October 13, 2026, will be used as the date for establishing the due bill tracking of the Dividend Right to the holder of shares of common stock.

Due bill obligations are customarily settled between the brokers representing the buyers and the sellers of shares of common stock. The Company has no obligation for either the amount of the due bill or the processing of the due bill. Buyers and sellers of the Company's shares of common stock should consult their brokers before trading to be sure they understand the effect of Nasdaq's due bill procedures.

"Jaguar is issuing the Special Stock Dividend to reward and recognize our passionate and supportive stockholders and provide protection against potential dilution as we continue evaluation of strategic alternatives," said Lisa Conte, Jaguar's founder, president, and CEO. "We remain sharply focused on our ongoing global development program for oral crofelemer as adjunctive therapy to parenteral support for rare intestinal failure diseases, including microvillus inclusion disease (MVID) and short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF) for crofelemer powder for oral solution. Jaguar's intestinal failure program is expected to continue to provide clinical milestones, including a planned New Drug Application (NDA) filing for crofelemer for MVID in mid-2027."

For additional information about the Special Stock Dividend and terms of the Preferred Stock and associated risk factors, please refer to the Form 8-K the Company filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 5, 2026, which can be viewed on the Company's website by clicking here.

About Crofelemer

Crofelemer is a novel, oral plant-based prescription medicine purified from the red bark sap, also referred to as "dragon's blood," of the Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Napo Pharmaceuticals has established a sustainable harvesting program, under fair trade practices, for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality, ecological integrity, and support for indigenous communities.

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress. Jaguar family companies Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Napo) and Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. focus on the development and commercialization of novel crofelemer powder for oral solution for the treatment of rare and orphan gastrointestinal disorders with intestinal failure, including microvillus inclusion disease and short bowel syndrome.

For more information about:

Jaguar Health, visit https://jaguar.health

Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit napopharma.com

Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding payment of dividends, conversion of the Preferred Stock, Jaguar's expectation that its intestinal failure program will continue to provide clinical proof-of-concept milestones, and Jaguar's expectation that the Company will file an NDA with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the MVID indication in mid-2027. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

hello@jaguar.health

Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/jaguar-health-provides-update-regarding-special-stock-dividend-1236812