Hacksaw Group Launches B2B Prediction Markets Platform, Expanding Technology and Distribution Ecosystem

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Hacksaw Group ("Hacksaw" or the "Company") (STO:HACK), a B2B technology platform and game developer, announces the launch of its B2B Prediction Markets platform, a strategic expansion designed to enable operators to offer prediction market experiences through Hacksaw's technology infrastructure, distribution network and operator ecosystem. Hacksaw also announces that the Malta Gaming Authority ("MGA") has approved the extension of its existing B2B Critical Gaming Supply License to cover Type 3 Gaming Services, in addition to its existing Type 1 Gaming Services authorization. This extension authorizes the offering of B2B peer-to-peer prediction market services under the MGA regulatory framework.

Strategic expansion extends Hacksaw's B2B platform into the rapidly growing prediction markets category

Platform provides a faster path into prediction markets by eliminating the need for operators to build and maintain the underlying technology independently

Malta Gaming Authority extends existing B2B Critical Gaming Supply License to cover Type 3 Gaming Services

The launch represents an important milestone in Hacksaw's evolution as a technology platform and reflects the Company's strategy of extending its capabilities into adjacent categories that can benefit from its existing technology, commercial relationships and market reach. The platform has been developed to accommodate increased market demand, building on Hacksaw's existing technology, know-how and experienced development team, and within the Company's existing cost base. Unlike consumer-focused prediction market platforms that acquire and engage with users directly, Hacksaw intends to provide the underlying technology, infrastructure and volume frameworks that enable operators to offer peer-to-peer prediction market experiences within their own ecosystems. By leveraging Hacksaw's existing distribution network and gaming infrastructure, operators can add prediction market capabilities while maintaining ownership of their brands, customer relationships and user experiences. The platform is designed consistent with the compliance-first approach that underpins Hacksaw's existing licensed gaming infrastructure.

Prediction markets allow participants to trade on the likelihood of future events and outcomes across a wide range of categories. Interest in the sector has grown rapidly in recent years as prediction markets have gained significant popularity and increased adoption. Reflecting this momentum, global equity research and brokerage firm Bernstein estimates that annual prediction market trading volumes could reach approximately $1 trillion by 2030 as adoption expands across new use cases and geographies. With this platform launch, Hacksaw is positioned to help operators capture the infrastructure and distribution layer.

"Prediction markets represent a compelling new opportunity at the intersection of technology, entertainment and market participation," said Ana Vrabic Verdir, Group CEO of Hacksaw Group. "We believe our existing platform, distribution capabilities and operator relationships position us exceptionally well to help businesses participate in this category. This launch reflects our strategy of extending Hacksaw's technology ecosystem into adjacent verticals where we believe we can create long-term value for customers, partners and shareholders while further strengthening our role within the broader online gaming landscape."

A Faster, Connected Path to Prediction Markets for Operators

For operators, the platform provides a faster path into peer-to-peer prediction markets by removing the need to build and maintain the underlying technology independently, while enabling them to leverage their existing customer relationships and player ecosystems. The platform has also been designed around a connected volume framework intended to aggregate peer-to-peer participation across Hacksaw's network of operators. The Company believes this approach can help address one of the fundamental challenges associated with launching new peer-to-peer prediction market offerings by enabling operators to access broader capacity from launch rather than building it independently.

"We have created a solution that enables operators to access prediction market capabilities efficiently and at scale," said Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming. "Because we already work closely with operators across multiple jurisdictions, we believe we can provide a streamlined path to market while leveraging the technology, integrations and commercial infrastructure that we have spent years developing. We see significant potential to help operators participate in this growing category through a solution designed specifically for their needs."

The launch underscores Hacksaw's commitment to innovation and demonstrates the flexibility of its technology platform. By extending its established technology, distribution capabilities and operator relationships into prediction markets, the Company is positioning itself to help enable an increasingly important segment of the broader digital gaming and online entertainment ecosystem.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are free from errors and readers of this press release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of its date and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertakes to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release, unless it is required by law or Nasdaq Stockholm's Rulebook for Issuers.

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, crash games and prediction market infrastructure solutions designed for gaming operators and other qualified businesses. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

For more information, please contact:

Media

E-mail: Hacksaw@icrinc.com

Investors

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

Attachments

Hacksaw Group Launches B2B Prediction Markets Platform, Expanding Technology and Distribution Ecosystem

SOURCE: Hacksaw

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-group-launches-b2b-prediction-markets-platform-expanding-1237100