Hacksaw Gaming Goes Live with ATG in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming announces a new partnership with ATG, bringing a selection of its distinctive slot titles to players in Sweden via the operator's platform.

The integration, delivered via EveryMatrix, enables Hacksaw Gaming to provide its content to one of Sweden's most established and trusted operators, further reinforcing its position in a key locally licensed European market.

ATG is Sweden's leading horse racing operator and a highly recognised brand within the country's locally licensed gaming landscape. As an operator owned by Swedish trotting and gallop racing, whose profits are reinvested in the sport, ATG has successfully expanded its digital offering in recent years, complementing its core racing product with a growing portfolio of casino content.

Philippa Gregory, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:

"We're delighted to go live with ATG, one of Sweden's most trusted and well-established operators. Launching via EveryMatrix allows us to efficiently deliver our content to a strong local brand, further expanding the reach of our distinctive titles in Sweden."

This launch marks another step in Hacksaw Gaming's continued growth and expanding the reach of its distinctive portfolio through high-quality operator partnerships across markets.

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, crash games and prediction market infrastructure solutions designed for gaming operators and other qualified businesses. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on NASDAQ Stockholm (HACK).

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Hacksaw Gaming Goes Live with ATG in Sweden

SOURCE: Hacksaw

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-goes-live-with-atg-in-sweden-1251645