Acquisitions of own shares in Hacksaw AB

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Between 9 November 2026 and 13 November 2026 Hacksaw AB (LEI code 636700SMLZDCBPNPMJ36) has repurchased in total 1,091,929 shares (ISIN: SE0025138357) as part of the share buyback programme initiated by the board of directors. The share buyback programme, which Hacksaw AB announced on 3 November 2026, is being implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation").

During the period 9 November - 13 November, shares in Hacksaw AB have been acquired as set out below.

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price per day (SEK) Daily transaction value per day (SEK) 09-Nov-2026 296,632 58.1176 17,239,539.92 10-Nov-2026 223,196 58.2522 13,001,658.03 11-Nov-2026 210,386 59.4076 12,498,527.33 12-Nov-2026 193,179 59.7930 11,550,751.95 13-Nov-2026 168,536 58.9969 9,943,101.54

All acquisitions are being carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG on behalf of Hacksaw. Following the above acquisitions, Hacksaw's holding of own shares amounted to 1,385,929 as of 13 November 2026. The total number of shares in Hacksaw is 289,195,987.



Since 3 November 2026 up to and including 13 November 2026, a total of 1,385,929 shares have been acquired within the scope of the programme. A maximum of 28,919,598 shares in total may be acquired.

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, crash games and prediction market infrastructure solutions designed for gaming operators and other qualified businesses. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on NASDAQ Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments

Acquisitions of own shares in Hacksaw AB

SOURCE: Hacksaw

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/acquisitions-of-own-shares-in-hacksaw-ab-1251631