Hacksaw Gaming Goes Live With Brazino777 in Mexico

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming has gone live with Brazino777 in Mexico, bringing its acclaimed portfolio of slots and instant-win games to the operator's online casino and further expanding its presence in the country.

The launch brings together Hacksaw Gaming's distinctive approach to game development and Brazino777's established Mexican platform, introducing a fresh selection of gaming content to players nationwide. Having ranked among the top ten online casino operators in Mexico at the end of 2025, Brazino777 represents an important partner in the region.

Operating through brazino777.mx, Brazino777 offers online casino gaming and sports betting, with a casino selection spanning slots, table games and live casino. Hacksaw Gaming's arrival adds a portfolio known for its bold visual identity, original themes and innovative gameplay.

The launch builds on the companies' collaboration, which began in September 2026, marking the next step in their joint expansion across Latin America.

Juan Carlos Aguirre, Mexico Country Manager at Brazino777:

"We want our players in Mexico to have a varied casino offering, with games that bring different styles and experiences to the platform.

Hacksaw's games have a clear identity, from their themes and visuals to the mechanics behind them. They are a strong addition to our portfolio, and we look forward to seeing how our Mexican audience responds."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:

"Mexico is an exciting market for Hacksaw Gaming, and we're delighted to be going live with Brazino777 as we continue to grow our presence in the country.

We've already made a great start, so it's particularly pleasing to be taking our partnership into another major Latin American market. We're building strong momentum in the region, and working with ambitious partners like Brazino777 is central to that progress. We're looking forward to what we can achieve together."

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, crash games and prediction market infrastructure solutions designed for gaming operators and other qualified businesses. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

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Hacksaw Gaming Goes Live With Brazino777 in Mexico

SOURCE: Hacksaw

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-goes-live-with-brazino777-in-mexico-1247290