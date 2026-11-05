Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Umsatz +31 %, Analysten mit Rating: KAUFEN - Aktie mit 200 % Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
HA

WKN: A41BAR | ISIN: SE0025138357 | Ticker-Symbol: 51R
Tradegate
04.11.26 | 10:28
5,285 Euro
+0,57 % +0,030
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HACKSAW AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HACKSAW AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1805,18511:38
5,1805,18511:38
ACCESS Newswire
05.11.2026 10:50 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hacksaw Gaming Goes Live With Brazino777 in Mexico

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming has gone live with Brazino777 in Mexico, bringing its acclaimed portfolio of slots and instant-win games to the operator's online casino and further expanding its presence in the country.

The launch brings together Hacksaw Gaming's distinctive approach to game development and Brazino777's established Mexican platform, introducing a fresh selection of gaming content to players nationwide. Having ranked among the top ten online casino operators in Mexico at the end of 2025, Brazino777 represents an important partner in the region.

Operating through brazino777.mx, Brazino777 offers online casino gaming and sports betting, with a casino selection spanning slots, table games and live casino. Hacksaw Gaming's arrival adds a portfolio known for its bold visual identity, original themes and innovative gameplay.

The launch builds on the companies' collaboration, which began in September 2026, marking the next step in their joint expansion across Latin America.

Juan Carlos Aguirre, Mexico Country Manager at Brazino777:
"We want our players in Mexico to have a varied casino offering, with games that bring different styles and experiences to the platform.

Hacksaw's games have a clear identity, from their themes and visuals to the mechanics behind them. They are a strong addition to our portfolio, and we look forward to seeing how our Mexican audience responds."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:
"Mexico is an exciting market for Hacksaw Gaming, and we're delighted to be going live with Brazino777 as we continue to grow our presence in the country.

We've already made a great start, so it's particularly pleasing to be taking our partnership into another major Latin American market. We're building strong momentum in the region, and working with ambitious partners like Brazino777 is central to that progress. We're looking forward to what we can achieve together."

For more information, please contact:
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, crash games and prediction market infrastructure solutions designed for gaming operators and other qualified businesses. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments
Hacksaw Gaming Goes Live With Brazino777 in Mexico

SOURCE: Hacksaw



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-goes-live-with-brazino777-in-mexico-1247290

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.