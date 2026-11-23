STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw AB (publ) (LEI code 636700SMLZDCBPNPMJ36) has, during the period 16 - 20 November 2026, repurchased a total of 765,819 shares (ISIN: SE0025138357) as part of the share buyback programme initiated by the Board of Directors and as announced on 3 November 2026.

During the period 16 November - 20 November 2026, shares in Hacksaw AB have been repurchased as set out below.

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price per day (SEK) Transaction value per day (SEK) 2026-11-16 163,716 59.2636 9,702,399.54 2026-11-17 156,608 58.1481 9,106,457.64 2026-11-18 152,016 57.5903 8,754,647.04 2026-11-19 147,197 57.3357 8,439,643.03 2026-11-20 146,282 56.2171 8,223,549.82

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG on behalf of Hacksaw in accordance with instructions from Hacksaw. Following the above acquisitions, Hacksaw's holding of own shares as of 20 November 2026 amounted to 2,151,748 shares. Since 3 November 2026 up to and including 20 November 2026, a total of 2,151,748 shares have been repurchased under the programme for approximately EUR 11,287,449. The total number of shares in Hacksaw is 289,195,987.

The share buyback programme was initiated pursuant to the authorisation granted by Hacksaw's annual general meeting on 27 April 2026. The share buyback programme is being implemented in accordance with the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares and in accordance with instructions provided by Hacksaw AB. In accordance with the resolution of the Board of Directors, the total amount of repurchases during the buyback period may not exceed EUR 20 million and Hacksaw's holding of its own shares may not exceed ten (10) percent of the total number of outstanding shares in the Company.

The press releases regarding the share buyback programme published on 9 November and 16 November 2026 incorrectly stated that the programme was being implemented in accordance with the Safe Harbour Regulation.

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, crash games and prediction market infrastructure solutions designed for gaming operators and other qualified businesses. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments

Acquisitions of own shares in Hacksaw AB

SOURCE: Hacksaw

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/acquisitions-of-own-shares-in-hacksaw-ab-1255665