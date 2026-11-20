STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming is pleased to announce its entry into Delaware. The company is launching an initial selection of its acclaimed slot portfolio with BetRivers, an online casino brand of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI). The launch brings Hacksaw titles to players in the state for the first time and marks another milestone in the company's US expansion.

In October 2026, Hacksaw Gaming obtained approval as a Gaming Vendor from the Delaware Lottery. This paved the way for its entry into the locally licensed market through BetRivers, which operates online gaming in Delaware on behalf of the Delaware Lottery.

Philippa Gregory, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming, commented:

"Going live in Delaware with BetRivers is a fantastic milestone for Hacksaw Gaming and another important step in our US expansion. RSI was our very first partner in the US, and we've built a great relationship with the team over the years. Building on our successful launches together in West Virginia and New Jersey, we're delighted to be bringing our games to players in Delaware and continuing to grow our presence across the US."

The launch adds Delaware to Hacksaw Gaming's growing network of locally licensed US markets, which now includes six states: Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, crash games and prediction market infrastructure solutions designed for gaming operators and other qualified businesses. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on NASDAQ Stockholm (HACK).

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Hacksaw Gaming Enters Delaware with BetRivers

SOURCE: Hacksaw

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-enters-delaware-with-betrivers-1254670