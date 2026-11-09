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HA

WKN: A41BAR | ISIN: SE0025138357 | Ticker-Symbol: 51R
Tradegate
09.11.26 | 11:15
5,285 Euro
+1,05 % +0,055
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HACKSAW AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HACKSAW AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3255,36018:45
5,3305,35018:45
ACCESS Newswire
09.11.2026 18:26 Uhr
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Acquisitions of Own Shares in Hacksaw AB

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Between 3 November 2026 and 6 November 2026 Hacksaw AB (LEI code 636700SMLZDCBPNPMJ36) has repurchased in total 294,000 shares (ISIN: SE0025138357) as part of the share buyback programme initiated by the board of directors. The share buyback programme, which Hacksaw AB announced on 3 November 2026, is being implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation").

During the period 3 November - 6 November, shares in Hacksaw AB have been acquired as set out below.

DateAggregated daily volume
(number of shares)		Weighted average price per day
(SEK)		Daily transaction value per day
(SEK)
06-Nov-2026294,00056.766316,689,292.20

All acquisitions are being carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG on behalf of Hacksaw. Following the above acquisitions, Hacksaw's holding of own shares amounted to 294,000 as of 6 November 2026. The total number of shares in Hacksaw is 289,195,987.

Since 3 November 2026 up to and including 6 November 2026, a total of 294,000 shares have been acquired within the scope of the programme. A maximum of 28,919,598 shares in total may be acquired.

For more information, please contact:
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, crash games and prediction market infrastructure solutions designed for gaming operators and other qualified businesses. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments
Acquisitions of own shares in Hacksaw AB

SOURCE: Hacksaw



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/acquisitions-of-own-shares-in-hacksaw-ab-1248946

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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