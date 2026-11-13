Hacksaw Gaming Goes Live With Betmaster in Peru

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming has expanded its presence in Peru, going live with Betmaster.pe and bringing its acclaimed portfolio of casino games to the newly licensed online gaming platform.

The launch builds on Hacksaw Gaming's growing footprint in Peru, introducing its distinctive gaming content to another operator in one of Latin America's established online gaming markets.

Betmaster.pe is the Peruvian operation of international online casino and sportsbook brand Betmaster, developed in partnership with gaming technology provider Torrero. The platform brings together sports betting and a comprehensive casino offering, spanning slots, table games and live casino entertainment.

Licensed by Peru's Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism (MINCETUR), Betmaster.pe combines Betmaster's international experience with Torrero's technology to deliver a dedicated offering for the Peruvian market. Hacksaw Gaming's arrival adds further depth to its casino portfolio, introducing a fresh selection of games to players across the country.

Alex Tolstov, Chief Gaming Officer at Torrero:

"We are excited to see Hacksaw Gaming's titles go live on Betmaster.pe in Peru, the new regulated brand from the Torrero x Betmaster partnership. Hacksaw's distinctive portfolio is a great fit for Peruvian players, and we look forward to growing together in this market."

Philippa Gregory, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:

"Peru is an exciting market for Hacksaw Gaming, and we're delighted to be building on our presence there with Betmaster.pe. Betmaster brings extensive international experience, while Torrero provides the technology behind this new offering for the Peruvian market. It's a great combination, and we're pleased to be part of the journey from an early stage. We're looking forward to working closely with both teams and seeing the platform go from strength to strength."

The launch adds further momentum to Hacksaw Gaming's expansion across Latin America, strengthening its position in Peru and extending its network of operator partnerships throughout the region.

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, crash games and prediction market infrastructure solutions designed for gaming operators and other qualified businesses. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

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Hacksaw Gaming Goes Live With Betmaster in Peru

SOURCE: Hacksaw

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-goes-live-with-betmaster-in-peru-1250973