Le 14 octobre/October 2026Global UAV Technologies Ltd. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated share for each 1.324206 pre-consolidated shares.As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 33,000,002 common shares.The name and symbol will not change.Trading is currently halted pending a Fundamental Change, as defined in CSE Policies. Trading will not resume until the Fundamental Change has been approved by shareholders and the CSE, following which the Exchange will issue a bulletin announcing the resulting issuer has been approved for listing. There is no certainty the transaction or the listing of the resulting issuer will be approved.___________________________Global UAV Technologies Ltd. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action post-consolidation pour chaque 1,324206 actions pré-consolidation.En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 33 000 002 actions ordinaires.Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.La négociation est actuellement suspendue en attendant un Changement Fondamental, tel que défini dans les Politiques de la CSE. La négociation ne reprendra pas tant que le Changement Fondamental n'aura pas été approuvé par les actionnaires et par la CSE, après quoi la Bourse publiera un bulletin annonçant que l'émetteur résultant a été approuvé pour l'inscription. Il n'y a aucune certitude que la transaction ou l'inscription de l'émetteur résultant soit approuvée.Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée: le 13 OCT 2026Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement: le 13 OCT 2026Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue: le 13 OCT 2026Symbol/Symbole: UAV.XNEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 379433 40 2NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 379433 40 2 7Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 379433303/CA3794333037If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.