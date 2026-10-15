

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rocket Lab (RKLB) issued an update on the Neutron launch vehicle development program, including an adjusted schedule for Neutron's inaugural launch, which is now expected to occur in 2027. Following the announcement on the delay, Rocket Lab shares fell on NasdaqGS. At last close, Rocket Lab shares were trading at $59.18, down 7.85%. During after-hours, the stock further declined to $54.66.



Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company delivering rockets, satellites, and spacecraft components for commercial, government, and defense missions. Rocket Lab's satellites and components have powered more than 1,700 missions in Earth orbit, as well as deep-space exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond.



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