

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Gecina (GFC.PA), a real estate firm, Wednesday reported lower gross rental income for the third quarter compared to the same period last year.



Further the company reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance.



Quarterly gross rental income decreased 1.4 percent to €531.7 million from €539.2 million last year on a current basis, reflecting the planned portfolio rotation dynamic.



Occupancy rate remained stable at 94 percent from a year ago.



However, Like-for-like revenue growth increased by 1.7 percent with a positive contribution from both asset classes, +1 percent on offices, +6.7 percent on the multifamily portfolio.



Looking forward to the full year, the company continues to expect recurrent net income to be between €6.70 and €6.75 per share.



On Wednesday, shares closed at €62.70, down 0.63% on the Paris Stock Exchange.



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