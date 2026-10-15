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SP

WKN: A42DZ3 | ISIN: BMG8080M1001 | Ticker-Symbol: S36
Frankfurt
15.10.26 | 08:03
0,140 Euro
-1,27 % -0,002
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHAMARAN PETROLEUM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHAMARAN PETROLEUM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1340,15908:52
PR Newswire
15.10.2026 08:21 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ShaMaran Petroleum Ltd.: ShaMaran Announces Commencement of Top-Up Payments for Oil Export Sales

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ShaMaran Petroleum Ltd. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (Euronext Growth Oslo: SNM) (Nasdaq First North Stockholm: SNM) understands that Iraq's State Organization for Marketing of Oil ("SOMO") has allocated an additional oil cargo to international oil companies ("IOCs") under the October 2026 lifting program. The extra barrels lifted are intended to compensate IOCs at full international prices under the tripartite interim export agreements and start the payment of outstanding top-up receivables accrued on export sales from September to December 2025. PDF Version

About ShaMaran Petroleum Ltd.

ShaMaran is an independent oil and gas company focused on the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The Company indirectly holds a 50% working interest in the Atrush Block and an 18% working interest in the Sarsang Block. The Company is listed in Oslo on Euronext Growth and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North (ticker "SNM"). ShaMaran is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

www.shamaranpetroleum.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this announcement may constitute forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "will", "expected", "planned" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of certain future events. Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements.

Elvis Pellumbi, CFO, +41 22 560 8600, info@shamaranpetroleum.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shamaran-announces-commencement-of-top-up-payments-for-oil-export-sales-302909046.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

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