ShaMaran Petroleum Ltd.: ShaMaran Announces Commencement of Top-Up Payments for Oil Export Sales

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ShaMaran Petroleum Ltd. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (Euronext Growth Oslo: SNM) (Nasdaq First North Stockholm: SNM) understands that Iraq's State Organization for Marketing of Oil ("SOMO") has allocated an additional oil cargo to international oil companies ("IOCs") under the October 2026 lifting program. The extra barrels lifted are intended to compensate IOCs at full international prices under the tripartite interim export agreements and start the payment of outstanding top-up receivables accrued on export sales from September to December 2025. PDF Version

About ShaMaran Petroleum Ltd.

ShaMaran is an independent oil and gas company focused on the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The Company indirectly holds a 50% working interest in the Atrush Block and an 18% working interest in the Sarsang Block. The Company is listed in Oslo on Euronext Growth and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North (ticker "SNM"). ShaMaran is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

www.shamaranpetroleum.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this announcement may constitute forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "will", "expected", "planned" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of certain future events. Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements.

Elvis Pellumbi, CFO, +41 22 560 8600, info@shamaranpetroleum.com

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