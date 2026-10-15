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WKN: A3CRFP | ISIN: SE0016101844 | Ticker-Symbol: 1I9A
Tradegate
14.10.26 | 15:45
4,244 Euro
+1,43 % +0,060
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SINCH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINCH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1394,14310:17
4,1394,14210:17
PR Newswire
15.10.2026 07:51 Uhr
30 Leser
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Sinch AB: Invitation to presentation of Sinch's interim report for the third quarter of 2026

Invitation to presentation of Sinch's interim report for the third quarter of 2026

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 15, 2026

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ) will publish its interim report for the third quarter of 2026 on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 07:30 CET. A conference call and a webcast will take place at 10:00 CET where Sinch's Acting CEO and CFO Jonas Dahlberg and SVP Corporate Control Sofia Ohlander will present the report. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

Time for publication of the interim report:
Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 07:30 CET

Time for conference call and webcast:
Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 10:00 CET

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register using the link below. After registration, you will receive dial-in numbers and a conference ID to join the call. Via the teleconference, you can ask questions verbally.

Teleconference registration link here.
The live webcast, where you can follow the presentation and submit written questions, will be available here.
The presentation and report will be available at Sinch's corporate website after publication.
Please also see the financial calendar for other investor-related events.

For further information, please contact
Mia Nordlander
SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability
Mobile: +46 735 11 53 95
E-mail: mia.nordlander@sinch.com

Fredrik Hallstan
Director Corporate Communications
Mobile: +46 761 15 38 30
E-mail: fredrik.hallstan@sinch.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-sinch-s-interim-report-for-the-third-quarter-of-2026,c4408742

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-sinchs-interim-report-for-the-third-quarter-of-2026-302909571.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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