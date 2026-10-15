Sinch AB: Invitation to presentation of Sinch's interim report for the third quarter of 2026

Invitation to presentation of Sinch's interim report for the third quarter of 2026

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 15, 2026

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ) will publish its interim report for the third quarter of 2026 on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 07:30 CET. A conference call and a webcast will take place at 10:00 CET where Sinch's Acting CEO and CFO Jonas Dahlberg and SVP Corporate Control Sofia Ohlander will present the report. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

Time for publication of the interim report:

Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 07:30 CET

Time for conference call and webcast:

Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 10:00 CET

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register using the link below. After registration, you will receive dial-in numbers and a conference ID to join the call. Via the teleconference, you can ask questions verbally.

Teleconference registration link here.

The live webcast, where you can follow the presentation and submit written questions, will be available here.

The presentation and report will be available at Sinch's corporate website after publication.

Please also see the financial calendar for other investor-related events.

For further information, please contact

Mia Nordlander

SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability

Mobile: +46 735 11 53 95

E-mail: mia.nordlander@sinch.com

Fredrik Hallstan

Director Corporate Communications

Mobile: +46 761 15 38 30

E-mail: fredrik.hallstan@sinch.com

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