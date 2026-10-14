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WKN: A14MJ9 | ISIN: SE0006342333 | Ticker-Symbol: N33
Frankfurt
14.10.26 | 09:03
19,660 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NP3 FASTIGHETER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NP3 FASTIGHETER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,52020,05010:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.10.2026 19:30 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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NP3 Fastigheter AB: NP3 Fastigheter acquires properties for SEK 286 million

NP3 Fastigheter AB ("NP3") has acquired eleven properties in ten transactions, primarily for industrial purpose, at a property value of SEK 286 million before deduction for deferred tax of SEK 5 million. In addition, two properties have been divested at a property value of SEK 64 million, with no deduction for deferred tax.

The acquired properties are located in Sundsvall, Krokom, Vänersborg, Uddevalla, Örebro, Orsa, Örnsköldsvik, Östersund and Karlskoga. The lettable area totals 22,300 square metres, with a land area of 127,600 square metres. The annual rental value amounts to SEK 19.6 million, and the properties have an economic occupancy rate of 97 per cent. The average remaining lease term for existing lease agreements amounts to 14.3 years. Nine properties were accessed at the beginning of the fourth quarter, and two properties will be accessed later in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The divested properties are located in Gävle and Söderhamn. The sales were completed at 34 per cent above book value. The properties have a lettable area of 4,500 square metres, a rental value of SEK 5.4 million and an occupancy rate of 63 per cent. The properties will be vacated during the fourth quarter of 2026.

Contacts
Andreas Wahlén, CEO
E-mail: andreas@np3fastigheter.se
Phone: +46 70 313 17 98

NP3 is a cash flow oriented real estate company focusing on commercial and high yielding investment properties, primarily in northern Sweden. As of 30 June 2026, the property portfolio comprised of 2,568,000 square metres lettable area distributed over 676 properties within the segments industrial, logistics, retail, offices and others. The property portfolio is divided into eight business areas: Sundsvall, Gävle, Dalarna, Östersund, Umeå, Skellefteå, Luleå and Middle Sweden. The property value as of 30 June 2026 amounted to SEK 28.7 billion. The NP3 share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. NP3 was founded in 2010 and is based in Sundsvall. Read more on www.np3fastigheter.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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