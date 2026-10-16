NP3 Fastigheter AB: NP3 Fastigheter Interim report January-September 2026

January-September

Rental income increased by 11% to MSEK 1,865 (1,686).

Net operating income increased by 11% to MSEK 1,436 (1,293).

Profit from property management increased by 12% to MSEK 934 (832). Profit from property management per common share increased by 11% to SEK 13.67 (12.37).

Changes in the value of properties totalled MSEK 386 (258).

Net profit after tax totalled MSEK 1,245 (816), equivalent to SEK 18.63/common share (12.04).

Net investments for the period amounted to MSEK 2,725 (1,323), of which MSEK 2,028 (1,239) related to acquisitions of properties, MSEK 774 (528) to investments in existing properties and new construction, MSEK 3 (1) to investments in associated companies and joint ventures, and MSEK -80 (-546) to divested properties. The previous year, MSEK 100 also related to the acquisition of a minority shares in a subsidiary.



July - September

Rental income increased by 12% to MSEK 639 (572).

Net operating income increased by 12% to MSEK 523 (467).

Profit from property management increased by 12% to MSEK 355 (316). Profit from property management per common share increased by 11% to SEK 5.19 (4.68).

Changes in the value of properties totalled MSEK 38 (37).

Net profit after tax totalled MSEK 514 (339), equivalent to SEK 7.77/common share (5.05).

Net investments for the period amounted to MSEK 417 (361), of which MSEK 160 (615) related to acquisitions of properties, MSEK 257 (216) to investments in existing properties and new construction, and MSEK 0 (-470) to divested properties.

Comment by the CEO

Profit from property management amounted to MSEK 355 (316) for the quarter and MSEK 934 (832) for the nine-month period, representing an increase of 12 percent for both periods compared with the previous year. The increase was attributable to higher net operating income from our property portfolio and a lower average interest rate. Profit from property management per Common Share for the nine-month period amounted to SEK 13.67 (12.37), an increase of 11 percent compared with the previous year. For the quarter, profit from property management per Common Share increased by 11 percent to SEK 5.19 (4.68).

Net operating income increased by 12 percent for the quarter, primarily as a result of higher rental income driven by a larger property portfolio. In the comparable property portfolio, the increase in rental income amounted to just under 3 percent.



The forecast for profit from property management in 2026 is SEK 1,240 million, which is unchanged from the forecast presented in connection with the second-quarter report.

Business and the economy

The occupancy rate stood at 92 percent, which is on par with the same period last year. The vacancy value has increased slightly, primarily due to vacancies in acquired properties.

Net letting for the quarter amounted to SEK 3 million and for the nine-month period to SEK 54 million.



During the quarter, new development projects were initiated with a total volume of SEK 113 million and a forecast yield of 7.4 percent. At the reporting date, the total budget for ongoing development projects amounted to SEK 1,058 million, with a forecast yield of 7.9 percent. NP3 continues to see stable demand overall. At the same time, global uncertainty and volatility in the interest rate market mean that decision-making processes are taking longer, which is only natural in the current climate. As always, there is a strong focus on letting - converting vacancies into cash flow.



The economy is gradually beginning to pick up, and our regional offices in Luleå and Trestad (Trollhättan, Vänersborg and Uddevalla) are the ones seeing the clearest signs of this. My assessment is that the recovery will continue and spread to our entire region. There should therefore be good prospects for us to strengthen both our occupancy rate and cash flow, whilst continuing to increase rent levels over and above inflation.



Transactions

Following a high level of acquisition activity for NP3 during the first half of the year, the third quarter has been characterised more by the integration of our acquisitions into our management model.

Uncertainty in the interest rate market has caused the entire transaction market to cool down slightly during the quarter. For NP3 I regard this as largely beneficial - it is not when the market is at its peak that NP3 makes its best deals.

Average debt margins have continued to decline, but the market for unsecured debt has recently been characterised by considerable uncertainty. NP3 has no debt maturities in the near term and maintains a strong cash position to manage upcoming maturities. We currently see a well-functioning bond market, although pricing remains volatile.



Future

As with the rest of our business, I see no notable likelihood of any dramatic change in our valuation yields in the near future.

The concerns that do exist can, as previously, be linked more to conflicts in the world around us, to climate change and to how artificial intelligence will be used. These are issues beyond NP3's control, but they are issues that will have a significant impact on us. We are therefore monitoring developments closely and making the necessary adjustments on an ongoing basis.



We will continue to head in the direction we have set out, with a focus on strenghtening our profit from property management per common share while maintaining or reducing operational and financial risk and on our long-term cashflow. NP3 will continue to make long-term decisions and refrain from pursuing short-term gains when these come at the expense of long-term value creation. We shall also continue to strengthen and make use of our local roots in our markets. This, together with our yield gap (which currently stands at around 3 percent), means that, in my view, NP3 should continue to be able to deliver growth in line with our financial targets.



I would like to conclude, as always, by extending my sincere thanks to our shareholders, employees and stakeholders who continually support NP3. Your commitment is of great importance to our development.

Link to Q3 presentation 16th October 2026 at 10.30:

https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/np3-fastigheter/q3-2026/

This report has been prepared in both Swedish and English versions. In case of variations in the content between the two versions, the Swedish version shall govern.

Contacts

Andreas Wahlén, CEO

E-mail: andreas@np3fastigheter.se

Phone: +46 70 313 17 98

NP3 is a cash flow oriented real estate company focusing on commercial and high yielding investment properties, primarily in northern Sweden. As of 30 September 2026, the property portfolio comprised of 2,595,000 square metres lettable area distributed over 685 properties within the segments industrial, logistics, retail, offices and others. The property portfolio is divided into eight business areas: Sundsvall, Gävle, Dalarna, Östersund, Umeå, Skellefteå, Luleå and Middle Sweden. The property value as of 30 September 2026 amounted to SEK 29.2 billion. The NP3 share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. NP3 was founded in 2010 and is based in Sundsvall. Read more on www.np3fastigheter.se.

This information is information that NP3 Fastigheter is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-16 08:00 CEST.