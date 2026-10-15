Elsevier Limited: Elsevier Commits to Accelerate AI-Driven Science Across Europe

Elsevier Commits to Accelerate AI-Driven Science Across Europe

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2026

Commitment to the European Commission's AI in Science Enablers Initiative includes 4,000 complimentary AI product licenses, support for new research collaborations, and expanded PhD, postdoctoral, and master's training in AI-assisted research

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global leader in advanced information and decision support in science and healthcare, today announced its pledge to the European Commission's AI in Science Enablers Initiative.

Elsevier's contribution spans complimentary access to its AI-powered research and clinical tools, funded research collaborations, and training for the next generation of AI-literate researchers and clinicians, reflecting the company's mission to help advance science and healthcare to advance human progress.

The pledge was announced at the AI in Science Summit in Dublin, which brought together over 1,000 participants from the research, technology, business, and policy communities to launch the Commission's initiative to mobilize private-sector and philanthropic support for European science.

Elsevier AI solutions

Elsevier will make available 4,000 complimentary licenses for European researchers, healthcare professionals and students:

1,000 LeapSpace licenses for early-career and senior researchers, alongside a proposed Europe-wide Challenge to be developed with the Commission. LeapSpace is a research-grade AI workspace that helps researchers carry out complex tasks across their complete workflows.

licenses for early-career and senior researchers, alongside a proposed Europe-wide Challenge to be developed with the Commission. LeapSpace is a research-grade AI workspace that helps researchers carry out complex tasks across their complete workflows. 1,000 ClinicalKey AI licenses. ClinicalKey AI is an EHR and API-enabled clinical decision support tool designed to quickly surface the latest evidence at the point of care.

licenses. ClinicalKey AI is an EHR and API-enabled clinical decision support tool designed to quickly surface the latest evidence at the point of care. 1,000 ClinicalKey Nursing AI licenses. ClinicalKey Nursing AI is a clinical AI tool built specifically for nurses and designed to support both point of care decision-making and professional growth across the nursing career journey.

licenses. ClinicalKey Nursing AI is a clinical AI tool built specifically for nurses and designed to support both point of care decision-making and professional growth across the nursing career journey. 1,000 Complete Anatomy licenses. Complete Anatomy is the world's most advanced 3D anatomy platform.

Research collaboration and training

Alongside these licenses, Elsevier is committing an estimated €1m a year of in-kind support and funding to strengthen Europe's AI research talent pipeline and to advance responsible, AI-centered research:

At least three new collaborations per year with European research institutions, drawing on in-kind support from Elsevier's data science, ethics and software development experts, alongside access to its content suite and knowledge discovery tools.

Participation in the Horizon-funded AIRIS project, which supports AI-enabled hypothesis generation in biomedicine.

Establishment of a new Centre on Hybrid Intelligence for Trustworthy Research, in partnership with the University of Amsterdam and Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam.

Training and career development for approximately 10 PhD candidates, postdoctoral researchers and master's students in AI per year, through programs across the company.

Kumsal Bayazit, CEO, Elsevier, said: "Europe's world-leading researchers and clinicians are working at the frontier of AI, and they need platforms and partnerships they can trust. Through this pledge, Elsevier is bringing the full breadth of its capabilities to that effort - funded collaborations, training for the next generation of scientists, and research-grade AI and clinical solutions for better outcomes. We're proud to support the European Commission's AI in Science Enablers Initiative and to help build an AI research ecosystem for Europe that is innovative, responsible, and sustainable."

Elsevier will continue to work with the European Commission to refine the details of its pledge, including the scope of the LeapSpace Challenge, in the weeks following the Summit. To apply for complimentary access to Elsevier's AI-powered research and clinical tools, please visit: www.elsevier.com/promotions/eu-ai-science-enablers-portal.

About the AI in Science Enablers Initiatives

The AI in Science Enablers Initiative is a European Commission initiative to maximize the impact of private-sector and philanthropic support for the European research community, and to make these initiatives as visible and accessible as possible to researchers and scientific organizations across Europe.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global leader in advanced information and decision support. For over a century, we have been helping advance science and healthcare to advance human progress. We support academic and corporate research communities, doctors, nurses, future healthcare professionals, and educators across 170 countries in their vital work. We help impact makers achieve better outcomes with research and clinical-grade solutions built on the world's leading evidence-based scientific and medical content, precision AI, and expert human assessment. We champion inclusion and sustainability, working with the communities that we serve. The Elsevier Foundation supports research and health partnerships around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.elsevier.com and follow us on social media @elsevierconnect.

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