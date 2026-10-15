DOWNLOAD MEDIA RELEASE

DOWNLOAD IMAGE MIXPAC PiccoMix

Baar, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - medmix introduces the new MIXPAC PiccoMix mixing tip, a next-generation solution for dental cementation delivery designed to help dental professionals achieve more efficient material use, improved performance and reduced waste. The launch reflects medmix' broader commitment to helping manufacturers reduce their environmental footprint without compromising clinical quality.

Demand for high-quality dental cementation solutions continues to grow, driven by aging populations, rising interest in cosmetic dentistry and broader access to dental care. As a result, dental manufacturers need delivery systems that reduce material waste without compromising performance. PiccoMix was developed specifically to meet that need.

Compared with previous models, PiccoMix delivers up to 60% more applications per product, reduces dental material waste by 52% and cuts plastic waste by 33%, through a slimmer housing and shorter ring design. The tip also features 12 mixing elements, compared with 8 in previous models, supporting improved mixing quality.

"Dental manufacturers need partners who understand the pressures they face and respond with practical solutions. PiccoMix was developed with this in mind, helping our customers deliver more value to the clinicians and patients they serve, while reducing material and plastic waste," said Ayse Sanlioglu, Head of medmix' Dental Business Unit.

PiccoMix is available in multiple configurations to support different clinical and manufacturing applications, including the ML 2.0-12-S/D mixer with a 2.0x12 design and 1:1 ratio, as well as IOR and IOT tips for root canal and intra-oral precision applications. All variants are compatible with standard two-component systems and 2.5 mL, 5 mL and 10 mL cartridges.

By combining higher application yield, reduced waste and reliable mixing performance, PiccoMix strengthens the MIXPAC portfolio and reflects medmix' continued commitment to advancing dental care through practical innovation.

-Ends-





Product image: MIXPAC PiccoMix mixing tips for dental cementation applications

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10892/319167_figure1.png

About medmix

medmix is a global leader in high-precision delivery devices, with leading positions in healthcare, consumer and industrial end-markets. Our customers benefit from our dedication to innovation and technological advancement that has resulted in over 900 active patents. Our 14 production sites worldwide together with our highly motivated and experienced team of nearly 2'700 employees are at service of our customers with uncompromising quality, proximity and agility. medmix is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. Our shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: MEDX). www.medmix.swiss

This document may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, projections of financial developments, market activity, or future performance of products and solutions containing risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to change based on known or unknown risks and various other factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the statements made herein

medmix AG

Neuhofstrasse 20

CH-6340 Baar

communications@medmix.com

www.medmix.swiss

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319167