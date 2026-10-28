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Baar, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2026) - medmix has produced 10 million parts using Shadow Printing, now in production at all three Beauty sites in Germany, the USA, and Brazil. The milestone reflects growing demand from cosmetics brands for packaging that combines premium aesthetics with greater sustainability.

Beauty brands face increasing pressure to meet stricter packaging requirements, including the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), without compromising the visual impact that sets their products apart. Shadow Printing is among the few decoration technologies that support PPWR compliance, allowing brands to comply with regulations while keeping full design freedom.

Shadow Printing works without additional foil or ink, enabling a reduction in CO2 emissions of up to 26% compared to conventional matte lacquering. It redefines only the surface of the polymer component, so packaging made from PPWR-compliant material remains compliant and recyclable after decoration. Its 360° application allows complex customized elements and patterns to be applied to bottles and caps, combining matte and shiny surfaces within the same design. Brands can also pair it with hot foil stamping or silk screen printing for even more design possibilities.

medmix first introduced Shadow Printing in Germany in October 2021. Production has since expanded to the USA in August 2025 and Brazil in January 2026, with 43 different bottles and caps currently in production worldwide.

"Reaching 10 million parts shows that brands no longer want to choose between sustainability and design. For our customers, Shadow Printing is a practical way to prepare for stricter regulations without compromising on visual appeal," said Jennifer Dean, Head of medmix' Beauty Business Unit.

With Shadow Printing now established at all three Beauty production sites, medmix is well positioned to support customers worldwide as packaging regulations tighten. Orders for a further 2 million parts have already been placed, underlining medmix' position as a trusted partner for sustainable packaging in the beauty industry.

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About medmix

medmix is a global leader in high-precision delivery devices, with leading positions in healthcare, consumer and industrial end-markets. Our customers benefit from our dedication to innovation and technological advancement that has resulted in over 900 active patents. Our 14 production sites worldwide together with our highly motivated and experienced team of nearly 2'700 employees are at service of our customers with uncompromising quality, proximity and agility. medmix is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. Our shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: MEDX). www.medmix.swiss

This document may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, projections of financial developments, market activity, or future performance of products and solutions containing risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to change based on known or unknown risks and various other factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the statements made herein.

medmix AG

Neuhofstrasse 20

CH-6340 Baar

communications@medmix.com

www.medmix.swiss

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