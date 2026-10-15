Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) (FSE: ZJ90) ("Regency Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 4th Annual Bahamas Summit, a three-day invitation only event taking place at the exclusive Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel from Monday, October 19th to Wednesday, October 21st, 2026, in Nassau, Bahamas.

Bruce Bragagnolo, CEO will be presenting and attending investor meetings. Regency Silver will also be participating in a panel discussion during the event. "We are excited to attend and present at the prestigious Centurion One Capital conference. With drilling resuming at Dios Padre and the addition of the Jabali Gold Project to our portfolio, this is an important time for Regency, and we look forward to the opportunity to reconnect with existing shareholders and meet potential new investors," said Bruce Bragagnolo.

Recent Highlights

Acquisition of the past-producing Jabali Gold Project in Sonora, Mexico, near Alamos Gold's Mulatos mine

Drilling resuming at the flagship Dios Padre project following a technical review

9,375 metres drilled in 2025/26, with over 18,500 metres drilled to date by Regency at Dios Padre

Mineralized breccia body confirmed continuous to approximately 775 metres down-plunge and remaining open in all directions, now measuring approximately 230m x 150m x 50m with a high-grade core of 150m x 75m x 50m

Hole REG 26-35 intersected 36.35 metres of 5.06 g/t gold, 1.10% copper and 41.85 g/t silver, hitting the breccia again

Summit Details

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Dates: Tuesday, October 20th to Wednesday, October 21st, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM EDT - 5:00 PM EDT

Venue: Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel

Centurion One Capital 4th Annual Bahamas Summit is a three-day invitation only event that brings together the world's leading small cap growth companies with an audience of global growth investors. The event will consist of a series of company presentations, 1x1 investor meetings, dynamic panels and networking over three days.

For more information and registration details, please visit: www.centuriononecapital.com/bahamas-summit.

REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Per:

"Bruce Bragagnolo"

BRUCE BRAGAGNOLO

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) (FSE: ZJ90) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on high-grade gold, silver, and copper in Mexico. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production The Company's flagship asset is the Dios Padre Project in Yecora, Sonora, Mexico, where Regency Silver has discovered a large, high-grade silver-gold-copper system interpreted as a magmatic-hydrothermal breccia that widens with depth.

High-grade intercepts at Dios Padre include:

REG-23-21: 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold

REG-26-35: 36 metres of 5.06 g/t gold, 1.1% copper, and 41.85 g/t silver

REG-22-01: 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper, and 21.8 g/t silver

REG-23-14: 29.4 metres of 6.32 g/t gold

A NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Geological Report and Resource Estimate, Dios Padre Property, Municipality of Yecora, Sonora State, Mexico" (dated March 2, 2023, prepared by Gordon Gibson, B.Sc., P.Geo) estimates an inferred mineral resource of 11.375 million ounces of silver equivalent: 1.384 million tonnes at 255.64 g/t AgEq which report does not include the above results.

Regency recently announced an agreement to acquire the past producing Jabali Gold Project, located only 20 km from Dios Padre and 6 km from the Mulatos mine.

For further details about Regency Silver please visit www.regency-silver.com.

ABOUT CENTURION ONE CAPITAL

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by its core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. Centurion One makes principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships.

Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.

For more information about Centurion One Capital, please visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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