Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) (FSE: ZJ90) ("Regency Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the 2026 New Orleans Investment Conference, taking place October 28 to 31, 2026, at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside, 2 Poydras Street, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Now in its 50th year, the New Orleans Investment Conference is one of the longest-running and most widely attended resource investment events in North America, bringing together retail and institutional investors, newsletter writers, analysts and mining executives. The conference also provides an opportunity for investors to learn about Regency Silver's recently acquired Jabali Gold Project, a past-producing underground gold project located approximately 6 km from Alamos Gold's Mulatos mine.

Bruce Bragagnolo, Chief Executive Officer, will be available at the Company's booth #143 throughout the conference to provide updates on the Dios Padre gold-copper-silver project in Sonora, Mexico, including results from the 2026 drill program, and on the Company's Jabali project.

"New Orleans is where serious resource investors come to do their homework," said Bruce Bragagnolo, CEO. "Dios Padre continues to grow as a high-grade gold-copper-silver system, and we look forward to walking investors through our 2026 drill results, including hole REG-26-35, and what comes next for the project."

Investors and shareholders wishing to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management during the conference are invited to contact [info@regency-silver.com].

For more information on the conference, please visit: www.neworleansconference.com.

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) (FSE: ZJ90) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on high-grade gold, silver and copper in Mexico. The Company's flagship asset is the Dios Padre Project in Yecora, Sonora, Mexico, where Regency Silver has discovered a large, high-grade gold-copper-silver system interpreted as a magmatic-hydrothermal breccia that widens with depth. The Company has also acquired the past-producing Jabali underground gold mine, located approximately 6 km from Alamos Gold's Mulatos mine in the Mulatos Mining District of eastern Sonora.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the Company's participation in the New Orleans Investment Conference and its exploration plans at Dios Padre. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320806