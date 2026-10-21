Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

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Regency Silver Corp.: Adding a Past-Producing Gold Mine to Its Sonora, Mexico Portfolio

Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) (FSE: ZJ90) (the "Company" or "Regency Silver") reviewed the addition of the past-producing Jabali Gold Project, in Sonora, Mexico, including historical drilling of 6.91 grams per tonne gold over 63 metres, 94% recoveries, and proximity to the Mulatos and La India mines.

The article examines the Company's transition from explorer to producer through a toll milling approach, against the backdrop of rising capital costs for putting mines into production. Jabali is located 20 kilometres from the Company's Dios Padre Project.





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To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/10/20/regency-silver-targets-production-restart-at-past-producing-jabali-gold-project-in-sonora/

About Regency Silver Corp.

Regency Silver is a Canadian resource company exploring for high-grade gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. The company's flagship Dios Padre Project in Sonora, Mexico has returned significant drill results across an expanding gold-copper-silver discovery zone.

Learn more at regency-silver.com.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320081