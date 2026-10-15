Endomines Finland Oyj: Endomines and Boliden extend gold concentrate sales agreement through the end of 2032 - Agreement creates clear added value for both parties

Endomines Finland Plc - investor news - 15.10.2026, klo 10:45 EEST

Endomines and Boliden extend gold concentrate sales agreement through the end of 2032 - Agreement creates clear added value for both parties

Endomines Oy, the mining subsidiary of Endomines Finland Plc, and Boliden Commercial AB have agreed to continue their cooperation. The renewed long-term gold concentrate sales agreement will enter into force on 1 January 2027.

The cooperation covers all flotation gold concentrate produced at the Pampalo mine. In addition to gold, the agreement also applies to any silver and copper contained in the concentrate.

The renewed agreement has been better aligned with the needs of Pampalo's production process. It is expected to improve opportunities to optimize gold recovery and concentrate grades, thereby supporting production profitability and the company's financial performance. The agreement is estimated to have a positive impact of approximately EUR 1.7-2.3 million on Endomines' net profit in 2027.

The agreement further strengthens the long-standing partnership between Endomines and Boliden and creates value for both parties. The parties view the agreement as a clear win-win arrangement.

"Endomines and Boliden have enjoyed a long and successful partnership, and we are very pleased to continue our cooperation. Having a reliable, long-term partner with a strong commitment to sustainability is important to us. Together, we can help meet the growing demand for responsibly produced precious metals in the market. The renewed agreement has been tailored to the needs of Pampalo's production process, enabling us to better optimize gold recovery and concentrate grades within the production process. This will generate significant financial benefits for Endomines, which we believe will have a positive impact on our net profit," says Kari Vyhtinen, CEO of Endomines.

"Boliden is pleased to continue receiving gold concentrate deliveries from Endomines. We are committed to the responsible processing of raw materials and to accurately determining their value. We believe this will benefit both parties and reflects the long-term commitment to cooperation shared by both Endomines and Boliden," says Patrick Ammerlaan, General Manager, Boliden Commercial.

Further information:

Kari Vyhtinen

CEO

Endomines Finland Plc

kari.vyhtinen@endomines.com

+358 40 585 0050

Endomines Finland Plc is a Finnish forerunner in sustainable mining. Our operations are focused on gold production and exploration in the Karelian Gold Line in Eastern Finland. We produce gold for the jewellery and electronics industries and create value by turning natural resources into wealth, an investment that can withstand the volatility of global politics. Our vision is to develop the Karelian Gold Line into one of the most important and sustainable gold-producing regions in the world. Endomines is listed on the OMX Helsinki main list (PAMPALO). www.endomines.com.