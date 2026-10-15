Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Lunex Metals Corp. ("LUNX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced amalgamation (the "Amalgamation") with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Lunex Finance Corp. ("Lunex Finance") and 1568683 B.C. Ltd. ("Subco") and that it has received final acceptance to list its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "LUNX" (CUSIP 55041X102 / ISIN CA55041X1XXX) with trading to commence on the TSXV under the symbol "LUNX" on or around October 19, 2026.

The Amalgamation

The Amalgamation was effected pursuant to an amalgamation agreement (the "Amalgamation Agreement") dated April 23, 2026 among the Company, Lunex Finance and Subco. For further details on the Amalgamation Agreement, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 23, 2026 and October 1, 2026 and the Company's listing statement dated September 29, 2026, all of which can be found on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Amalgamation, each of the 4,808,809 subscription receipts ("Subscription Receipts") issued by Lunex Finance were converted into common shares of Lunex Finance ("Lunex Finance Shares") pursuant to the terms of subscription receipt agreement (the "Subscription Receipt Agreement") dated April 23, 2026 between Lunex Finance and Endeavor Trust as subscription receipt and escrow agent (the "Subscription Receipt Agent"). In connection with the conversion of the Subscription Receipts, the Subscription Receipt Agent released the net proceeds (after payment of finders' fees and other offering costs) of Lunex Finance's previously announced offerings of Subscription Receipts.

On the closing of the amalgamation, Lunex Finance and Subco amalgamated under the name "Lunex Finance Corp." ("Amalco") and all Lunex Finance Shares issued on conversion of the Subscription Receipts were converted on a 1:1: basis into common shares of LUNX ("Common Shares"). Following the completion of the amalgamation, Amalco exists as a wholly owned subsidiary of LUNX.

Trading Debut

The Company has received final approval from the TSXV to list its Common Shares on the TSXV under the symbol "LUNX" commencing on or around October 19, 2026.

To date, the Company has raised over C$3.7 million from investors through prospectus-exempt private placements.

As of the date of listing, the Company will have 37,360,742 Common Shares issued and outstanding and 39,613,873 Common Shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis.

Listing Statement

Further information about the Company and the Luna Roja Project, including a technical report under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, can be found in the Company's Form 2B Listing Application prepared in connection with the listing, a copy of which can be accessed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Lunex Metals Corp.

Lunex Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of high-potential gold and silver assets in Argentina. The Company's flagship Luna Roja Project encompasses approximately 10,000 hectares in the prolific Deseado Massif of Santa Cruz Province, Argentina, a globally recognized precious metals district hosting numerous significant epithermal gold-silver deposits and producing mines.

Supported by an experienced management and technical team with extensive experience in Argentina's mining sector, Lunex is committed to systematically advancing Luna Roja through disciplined exploration, technical excellence and strategic capital allocation, with the objective of making significant precious metals discoveries and creating long-term value for shareholders.

Cautionary Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319132