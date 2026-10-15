New proprietary offerings combine AI, data and advanced analytics to help marketers improve targeting, media allocation and return on advertising spend

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - CISCOM Corp. (CSE: CISC) (OTCQB: CISCF) ("Ciscom" or the "Company"), which invests in, acquires and manages companies within the Information and Communication Technology ("ICT") sector, with a focus on AdTech and MarTech, is pleased to announce growing client interest in the Prospect Intelligence Platform ("PIP"), a new suite of AI-powered data and analytics solutions developed by Prospect Media.

PIP brings together proprietary technology, data and artificial intelligence to help marketers make more informed decisions across audience targeting, media investment and retail growth opportunities. The platform is designed to turn complex data into actionable intelligence that can help clients improve marketing effectiveness and maximize return on advertising spend.

The Company expects PIP and its suite of solutions to continue gaining momentum through Q4 2026 and fiscal 2027 as clients evaluate and allocate budgets toward more data-driven marketing capabilities.

The company will be releasing its Q3 earning during the last week of October 2026. The Company's Q3 2026 revenue increased by 47.6% over Q3 2025.

PIP currently includes three anchor offerings:

Engage+ uses AI and first-party data to sharpen audience targeting and improve the distribution of digital marketing messages.

uses AI and first-party data to sharpen audience targeting and improve the distribution of digital marketing messages. Mixography provides clients with greater insight into media allocation, helping identify which channels and tactics are contributing to marketing performance and ROI.

provides clients with greater insight into media allocation, helping identify which channels and tactics are contributing to marketing performance and ROI. Shopography uses geographic and store-level intelligence to identify competitive opportunities and potential areas for traffic growth, helping marketers better direct media investment and promotional activity.

Together, these solutions strengthen Prospect Media's ability to move beyond traditional media planning and buying by providing clients with actionable intelligence across the marketing decision-making process. The platform also supports Ciscom's strategy of developing proprietary, technology-enabled solutions that can create new growth opportunities within its operating companies.

"We have been working diligently to develop differentiated and proprietary solutions that address some of the biggest challenges facing marketers today," said Dave Mathews, Chief Commercial Officer of Ciscom. "By combining AI with our data, analytics and deep understanding of media and consumer behaviour, we are helping clients make smarter marketing decisions, identify growth opportunities and ultimately improve the return on their advertising investment."

"PIP represents an important evolution for Prospect Media as we continue to expand our capabilities in data, analytics and marketing technology," Mathews added. "We believe these solutions create additional value for our existing clients while opening the door to new client relationships and revenue opportunities."

Please visit Ciscom's website to review the latest corporate presentation @ https://ciscomcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/Ciscom-Corp-CSE-CISC-OTCQB-CISCF-Corporate-Presentation-October-2026.pdf.

About Ciscom Corp.

Ciscom actively invests in, acquires, and manages market leading companies within the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, with a specialty in AdTech and MarTech, targeting SMEs with proven profitability. This approach allows entrepreneurs to monetize their equity and continue contributing, enhancing shareholder value through acquisitions. As a leader in omni-media, particularly in data-driven marketing, Ciscom, through its subsidiaries, optimizes advertising spend across platforms, ensuring high ROI and customer engagement. Strategic ICT acquisitions bolster service offerings and shareholder value, marking Ciscom as an emergent force in the data driven and technology market. Ciscom became an issuer in June 2023 on the CSE and October 2023 on the OTCQB. Ciscom has two subsidiaries, namely Market Focus Direct and Prospect Media Group. For more information, visit http://www.ciscomcorp.com.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to Ciscom and its management. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "should", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct or will come to pass. Forward-looking statements include statements and information regarding the anticipated audited financial results, anticipated signing of additional clients, potential future acquisitions and financings, future business and operational focuses of Ciscom, future expectations of growth and profits, future grants of equity incentive awards, future payments of dividends, the future plans for the Company, and other forward-looking information. By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions, or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: the capital requirements of the Company and ability to maintain adequate capital resources to carry out its business activities and raise additional capital as required or expedient; the ability to identify target acquisitions and complete such transactions on an economic basis or at all, and successfully integrate those business; the ability to convert the potential in the pursued business opportunities to tangible benefits to the Company or its shareholders; risks of a material adverse change to the Company's assets or revenue; stock market volatility and capital market valuation; the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern; dependence on key personnel; the Company's early stage of development; potential losses on investments; unstable and potentially negative economic conditions; fluctuations in interest rates; competition for investments within the ICT sector; maintenance of client relationships; maintaining a listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange; risks related to potential dilution in the event of future financings; audit risk; litigation risk and risk of future legal proceedings; jurisdictional and regulatory risk; lack of operating cash flow; income tax matters; availability and terms of financing; rising costs related to inflation; and effects of market interest on price of securities and potential dilution; and those factors detailed in the Company's prospectus dated June 5, 2023 and other public documents filed under Ciscom's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Ciscom's assumptions in making any forward-looking statements herein include that no significant events will occur outside of Ciscom's normal course of business and that the material factors referred to in this paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. Although Ciscom has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Ciscom as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Ciscom does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319139