Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - CISCOM Corp. (CSE: CISC) (OTCQB: CISCF) ("Ciscom" or "the Company"), which invests in, acquires, and manages companies within the Information and Communication Technology ("ICT") sector with a specialty in AdTech and MarTech, is pleased to announce its Q3 2026 earnings, to provide a positive business update for 2026, increased revenue and continued expense reductions, leading to improved profitability.

Ciscom filed its interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2). The financial statements and the related MD&A are available on www.sedarplus.ca.

Financial highlights are the following:

Q3 sales up 47.6% ($2.487M) YoY at $7.708M in 2026 vs $5.221M in Q3 2025.

YoY at $7.708M in 2026 vs $5.221M in Q3 2025. YTD sales up 14.5% ($2.326M) YoY at $18.401M in 2026 vs $16.075M in 2025.

YoY at $18.401M in 2026 vs $16.075M in 2025. Q3 gross profit up 147.9% ($0.870M) YoY at $1.458M in 2026 vs $.0588M in Q3 2025.

YoY at $1.458M in 2026 vs $.0588M in Q3 2025. YTD gross profit up 12.9% ($0.422M) YoY at $3.697M in 2026 vs $3.275M (1) in 2025.

YoY at $3.697M in 2026 vs $3.275M in 2025. Q3 gross margin up 67.3% YoY at 18.9% in 2026 vs 11.3% in Q3 2025.

YoY at 18.9% in 2026 vs 11.3% in Q3 2025. YTD gross margin stable at 20.1% versus 20.4% in 2025.

Ciscom reduced its operating expenses in both Q3 and YTD September 30, 2026:

Q3 operating expense down 13.4% ($146K) YoY at $940K in 2026 vs $1,086K in Q3 2025.

YoY at $940K in 2026 vs $1,086K in Q3 2025. YTD operating expenses down 6.5% ($195K) YoY at $2.795M in 2026 vs $2.990M in 2025.

Ciscom also improved its profitability in Q3 and YTD September 30, 2026, highlights are the following:

Q3 operating profit (EBITDA) up 240.1% ($366K) YoY at $518K in 2026 vs $152K in Q3 2025.

YoY at $518K in 2026 vs $152K in Q3 2025. YTD operating profit (EBITDA) up 107.5% ($467K) YoY at $902K in 2026 vs $535K (1) in 2025.

YoY at $902K in 2026 vs $535K in 2025. YTD cash-based EBITDA up 424.8% ($1,267K) YoY at $910K in 2026 vs $297K (1) in 2025.

YoY at $910K in 2026 vs $297K in 2025. YTD cash-based Net income up $1,098K YoY at $616K in 2026 vs a loss of $482K (1) in 2025.

In addition, as Ciscom continues to pay down its debt, YTD interest expenses have reduced from $225K in 2025 to $66K in 2026 - a significant reduction of $159K or 70.7%.

The Company continues to carry significant non-cash expenses totaling $841K YTD 2026 (2025: $942K), which include share-based compensation, intangible assets amortization and deferred charges. The Company continues to focus on cash flow and improving its working capital.

The Company has fully paid back its $3.5M bank loan in accordance to the set schedule, and the bank removed the covenants in May 2026.

Furthermore, Ciscom reduced its use of the revolving Line of Credit by $1.320M, from $2.172M in September 2025 to $852K in September 2026. In addition, the Company reduced and paid down its Convertible Debenture by $195K, from $950K in December 2025 to $755K in September 2026.

(1)For proper comparison purposes, cost of sales for 2025 were adjusted for suppliers' credits received related to a client's bankruptcy filing. More details are available in the MD&A.

Ciscom and its subsidiaries have expanded their portfolio with the Prospect Intelligence Platform (PIP) that includes three new digital and analytics solutions - Engage+, Mixography, and Shopography - each supported by advanced AI development. These offerings strengthen Ciscom's position in data-driven marketing and omnichannel media. Full descriptions are available at www.prospectmedia.com.

"Not only have we built back in 2026, but we have also regained the momentum we had in 2024, a critical element in order to maintain and advance the Company's premiere market positioning," reported Michel Pepin, President, CEO and Director of Ciscom Corp. "Operations were further streamlined, and we are introducing AI tools to accelerate our growth. Clients are very pleased with the new offerings and the continued performance of our data-driven analytics, omnichannel media and direct mail services."

"Our continued growth momentum is testimony to our team members who closely collaborate with clients in order to be in front of their needs and deliver positive return on advertising spend" continued Pepin. "Ciscom is maintaining its rigorous financial management and governance standards. Looking ahead, Ciscom is poised for further growth, with a focus on client-centric services and a commitment to operational excellence."

Please visit Ciscom's website to review the latest corporate presentation @ https://ciscomcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/Ciscom-Corp-CSE-CISC-OTCQB-CISCF-Corporate-Presentation-November-2026.pdf

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release contains non-IFRS financial measures, in particular, EBITDA, calculated as total operating income (loss), excluding depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, other non-cash expenses. The closest comparable IFRS measure is total operating income (loss). Such measures are standard practices for emerging companies with significant non-cash items as part of management disclosures.

The Company believes that this measure provides investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of its business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating its business. Although management believes this financial measure is important in evaluating the Company's performance, it is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS.

For a full comparison of non-IFRS financial measures used herein to their nearest IFRS equivalents, please see the section entitled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Company's MD&A for the year ended September 30, 2026.

About Ciscom Corp.

Ciscom actively invests in, acquires, and manages market leading companies within the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, with a specialty in AdTech and MarTech, targeting SMEs with proven profitability. This approach allows entrepreneurs to monetize their equity and continue contributing, enhancing shareholder value through acquisitions. As a leader in omni-media, particularly in data-driven marketing, Ciscom, through its subsidiaries, optimizes advertising spend across platforms, ensuring high ROI and customer engagement. Strategic ICT acquisitions bolster service offerings and shareholder value, marking Ciscom as an emergent force in the data driven and technology market. Ciscom became an issuer in June 2023 on the CSE and October 2023 on the OTCQB. Ciscom has two subsidiaries, namely Market Focus Direct and Prospect Media Group. For more information, visit http://www.ciscomcorp.com

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to Ciscom and its management. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "should", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct or will come to pass. Forward-looking statements include statements and information regarding the anticipated audited financial results, anticipated signing of additional clients, potential future acquisitions and financings, future business and operational focuses of Ciscom, future expectations of growth and profits, future grants of equity incentive awards, future payments of dividends, the future plans for the Company, and other forward-looking information. By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions, or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: the capital requirements of the Company and ability to maintain adequate capital resources to carry out its business activities and raise additional capital as required or expedient; the ability to identify target acquisitions and complete such transactions on an economic basis or at all, and successfully integrate those business; the ability to convert the potential in the pursued business opportunities to tangible benefits to the Company or its shareholders; risks of a material adverse change to the Company's assets or revenue; stock market volatility and capital market valuation; the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern; dependence on key personnel; the Company's early stage of development; potential losses on investments; unstable and potentially negative economic conditions; fluctuations in interest rates; competition for investments within the ICT sector; maintenance of client relationships; maintaining a listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange; risks related to potential dilution in the event of future financings; audit risk; litigation risk and risk of future legal proceedings; jurisdictional and regulatory risk; lack of operating cash flow; income tax matters; availability and terms of financing; rising costs related to inflation; and effects of market interest on price of securities and potential dilution; and those factors detailed in the Company's prospectus dated June 5, 2023 and other public documents filed under Ciscom's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Ciscom's assumptions in making any forward-looking statements herein include that no significant events will occur outside of Ciscom's normal course of business and that the material factors referred to in this paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. Although Ciscom has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Ciscom as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Ciscom does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321263