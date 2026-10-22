Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - Prospect Media Group Ltd. (Prospect/PMG), a division of Ciscom Corp. (CSE: CISC) (OTCQB: CISCF), announced the internal rollout of the Prospect Intelligence Platform (PIP), its next-generation analytics and intelligence platform designed to accelerate how data becomes actionable insight.

PIP brings customer, marketplace, media and business data together in a connected intelligence ecosystem. Building on Prospect's established analytics and automation capabilities, it combines advanced AI, MMM (Media Mixed Modelling) and LLM (Large Language Model) technologies with proprietary solutions to help clients turn data into action faster.

The opportunity is simple: move from data to insight to decision faster.

For retailers, speed is a competitive advantage. Sophisticated analytics, including media mix modelling and custom analysis, have traditionally required significant time to compile, interpret and operationalize. PIP is designed to streamline that process, delivering actionable intelligence earlier so it can influence marketing strategy, guide creative development and optimize media investments.

"Retail moves quickly, and analytics must move just as fast," said Sheri Rogers, President of Prospect Media Group. "PIP helps us get to the insight sooner, enabling clients to act with greater confidence and speed. By reducing the time spent gathering and organizing data, we can focus on what matters most: uncovering opportunities, understanding their impact, and recommending actions that drive growth."

PIP expands Prospect's analytics ecosystem, which includes MIXOGRAPHY, its media mix modelling solution, and SHOPOGRAPHY, its competitive share-of-visitation intelligence platform.

The platform is currently in beta rollout across Prospect, with Q4 dedicated to live testing, optimization and refinement ahead of full operational deployment planned for January 2027.

"For us, AI is a given, not the headline. What matters is the value we create with it," Rogers added. "For us, that means turning complex data into meaningful intelligence faster, so our clients can make smarter decisions and act sooner."

About Prospect Media Group:

Prospect is a commerce focused, data-driven, integrated media agency serving a wide range of major retail, QSR, financial, B2B and pharma clients across Canada. With expertise in consumer data analytics, media planning and buying, Prospect optimizes both digital and traditional media channels. Leveraging 28 years of experience, the agency provides clients with crucial insights to build effective integrated media strategies and maximize marketing expenditures.

For more information, visit www.prospectmedia.com.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements in this disclosure may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation, such statements use such words as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", and other similar terminology. These statements reflect the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this presentation. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved.

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