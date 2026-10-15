Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Trinity Silver Corp. (TSXV: TOM) (OTCQB: TOMXF) (FSE: 5D5) ("Trinity" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the selection of a contractor to undertake an initial 700 metre diamond core drilling programme at the Nueva Chañarcillo Silver Project ("Nueva Chañarcillo" or the "Project") in Chile's Atacama Region.

HIGHLIGHTS

Drilling is targeted at testing the historical silver intercept and potential extensions around hole C02-R11, which returned 2.0 metres at 2,390 g/t silver in 2002.

A contractor has been selected to undertake approximately 700 metres of NQ diamond core drilling at Nueva Chañarcillo, with commencement targeted before 20 October 2026.

The programme will focus on testing historical high grade silver mineralisation, including the area surrounding Atna Resources Ltd.'s historical drill hole C02-R11, which reported 2.0 metres grading 2,390 g/t silver from 58 metres downhole. This historical drill intercept has never been followed up. Mobilisation is targeted for mid October, with drilling expected to commence prior to October 20, 2026. This is subject to completion of site preparations and applicable regulatory requirements.

The Company also intends to undertake a programme of induced polarisation ("IP") geophysics, with contractor selection expected in the coming weeks. The planned IP survey will follow up on new targets identified in the recently completed drone magnetic survey and support the definition of priority targets for an extensive, systematic follow up drilling programme.

Management Commentary

"Selecting our drilling contractor is an important step towards testing the silver potential at Nueva Chañarcillo," said Thomas Wood, CEO of Trinity Silver.

"Our initial programme will focus on the area surrounding an exceptional historical silver intersection, providing fresh core and geological information to assess the mineralisation and guide our next phase of drilling."

"Alongside this initial campaign, we intend to combine our completed drone magnetic survey with a new IP survey to build a more comprehensive understanding of the Project. These datasets will help us prioritise targets beneath and around the historic workings for an extensive, systematic drilling programme. Applying modern exploration methods to a mine with Chañarcillo's history presents an extremely exciting opportunity for shareholders."

Initial Diamond Drilling Programme

The initial programme comprises approximately 700 metres of conventional NQ diamond drilling, and is designed to assess mineralisation reported by previous operators, initially focusing on the area surrounding historical hole C02-R11.

Atna Resources Ltd. completed 19 reverse circulation holes totalling 2,830 metres at Chañarcillo in 2002. Its reported intersection in C02-R11 comprised 2.0 metres at 2,390 g/t silver from 58 metres downhole. Trinity's initial diamond drilling is intended to provide new geological and analytical information against which the historical results can be assessed.

Final hole positions, depths and sequencing may be adjusted as site preparations and geological assessment progress.

The Company is targeting equipment arrival in mid October and commencement of drilling before October 20, 2026. This timetable remains subject to site readiness, contractor mobilisation and completion of applicable regulatory requirements.

Sampling and Expected Assay Results

Drill core will be logged, cut and sampled under the supervision of the Company's technical team, with samples submitted for laboratory analysis.

The Company expects to report initial drill assay results in November, subject to drilling progress, sample preparation, laboratory turnaround times and completion of quality assurance and quality control review. Further results will be announced as they become available and are validated.

Planned IP Survey and Systematic Target Definition

Trinity intends to undertake an IP survey at Nueva Chañarcillo and expects to select a contractor in the coming weeks. The survey is intended to investigate chargeability and resistivity features that may assist in identifying prospective mineralised zones and refining the geological interpretation beneath and around the historical workings.

Together, these datasets are expected to improve the Company's understanding of the structural and geological controls on silver mineralisation and define priority targets for an extensive, systematic follow up drilling programme. The scope and timing of that programme will be determined following interpretation of the results and will remain subject to funding, access and applicable approvals.

The completed drone magnetic programme marks the first time modern geophysics has been undertaken over the Project area at Chañarcillo, Chile's largest historic silver mine. The planned IP survey will target anomalies identified from this work, extending the application of modern exploration methods across a historically significant silver mining area.

About Nueva Chañarcillo

Nueva Chañarcillo is located approximately 65 kilometres south of Copiapó in Chile's Atacama Region, with gravel road access approximately 14 kilometres east of the Pan American Highway.

The Project covers the area associated with Juan Godoy's original 1832 silver discovery and principal historical workings within the broader Chañarcillo silver district. Historical literature reports district production exceeding 100 million ounces of silver.

Trinity is advancing exploration at Nueva Chañarcillo under the option arrangements announced on August 10, 2026.

Historical Information

The historical drilling results referenced in this release were reported by Atna Resources Ltd. in its October 21, 2002 news release and previously disclosed by Trinity on August 10, 2026. Historical production information is drawn from published literature, including Sillitoe (2007).

The Company has not independently verified the historical drilling results, production figures or the sampling, analytical and quality control procedures used in the historical work. The reported drill interval is a downhole length; its true width is unknown. Historical results are provided as exploration context and are not necessarily indicative of results that may be obtained by Trinity. Historical district production does not establish mineralisation on the Project, and the information does not constitute a current mineral resource or mineral reserve.

Qualified Person

Enkhtuvshin Khishigsuren, P.Eng., a geological consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

The Qualified Person has not verified the historical exploration results disclosed in this news release, including the underlying sampling, analytical and test data. The historical results should therefore be regarded as unverified and will require confirmation through further technical evaluation and appropriate exploration work.

Historical exploration results provide a basis for further evaluation. They do not establish a mineral resource, mineral reserve or economic viability, and there is no assurance that further work will reproduce the reported grades.

About Trinity Silver Corp.

Trinity Silver Corp. (TSXV: TOM) is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing silver projects in Latin America, including Nueva Chañarcillo in Chile and Silver-1 in Ecuador. The Company aims to create shareholder value by acquiring prospective mineral assets and testing their potential through disciplined exploration.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such information includes statements regarding contractor mobilisation; the commencement, scope, objectives and completion of drilling; the timing of assay results; the proposed IP survey and contractor selection; integration and interpretation of exploration data; identification of priority targets; and the scope and timing of future exploration programmes.

Forward looking information reflects management's expectations as at the date of this release and is based on assumptions concerning contractor and equipment availability, site access, regulatory requirements, funding, drilling conditions, laboratory capacity and the availability and usefulness of exploration data.

Actual results may differ materially due to operational or mobilisation delays, permitting or access restrictions, ground conditions, laboratory delays, inconclusive exploration results, funding constraints and other risks disclosed in the Company's filings available on SEDAR+. Geophysical anomalies may have causes unrelated to economic mineralisation, and exploration may not identify a mineral resource or an economically viable deposit.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake to update such information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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