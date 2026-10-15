

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Super Micro Computer (SMCI) announced the appointment of Mark Long as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Long succeeds David Weigand. David will assist in the transition and shift his focus to helping optimize and accelerate the business. Long previously served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer of Western Digital. Long previously served as co-founder and Partner of Prime Impact Capital, a technology-focused investment firm.



Charles Liang, Founder, President, and CEO of Supermicro, said: 'I'm confident Mark will have an immediate positive impact in strengthening and accelerating our operational and financial execution as we continue to scale our business to capture the next wave of AI and IT infrastructure growth.'



In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Super Micro Computer shares are down 4.30 percent to $34.24.



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