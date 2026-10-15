STIF: Financial agenda for 2027

PRESS RELEASE

Financial agenda for 2027

Saint-Georges-sur-Loire, October 15th, 2026 - 5:45 pm - STIF (FR001400MDW2, ALSTI), expert in the explosion protection, is announcing its financial agenda for 2027.

Publication dates and investor meeting 2026 ANNUAL REVENUE January 26, 2027 2026 ANNUAL RESULTS March 24, 202 7 SFAF PRESENTATION

March 25, 2027 ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS'MEETING May 20, 2027 2027 FIRST HALF REVENUE July 22, 202 7 2027 FIRST HALF RESULTS September 30, 2027

This timetable is given for information only and may be modified if necessary. All publications will take place after market close.

STIF, expert in explosion protection

Founded in 1984, the STIF Group is a French industrial group that designs, manufactures, and markets innovative industrial equipment for niche markets. Initially specialized in handling equipment for bulk products, such as elevator buckets, lifting straps and compression fittings, the family-owned Group has diversified in the last fifteen years by expanding into passive & active protections against the risk of industrial dust explosions and, since 2022, in the field of explosion protection for battery energy storage systems (BESS). With nearly 400 employees, product ranges listed and recognized worldwide, and five plants in France, Belgium, Asia and USA, the Group aims to become a global leader in industrial and energy security, both in Europe and internationally.

Contacts

STIF

External Relations Director

Géraldine Baudouin

direction@stifnet.com

+33 (0)2 41 72 16 83 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Investors Relations

Ghislaine Gasparetto

stif@seitosei-actifin.com

+33 (0)6 85 36 76 81 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Media Relations

Isabelle Dray

isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com

+33(0)6 85 36 85 11

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