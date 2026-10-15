Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
500.000 USD Mindestabnahme! Small-Cap-Aktie noch unter dem Radar
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ST

WKN: A3E4JL | ISIN: FR001400MDW2 | Ticker-Symbol: D08
Stuttgart
15.10.26 | 18:01
16,860 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STIF SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STIF SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,61017,34018:20
16,84017,11018:20
Actusnews Wire
15.10.2026 17:53 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

STIF: Financial agenda for 2027

PRESS RELEASE

Financial agenda for 2027

Saint-Georges-sur-Loire, October 15th, 2026 - 5:45 pm - STIF (FR001400MDW2, ALSTI), expert in the explosion protection, is announcing its financial agenda for 2027.

Publication dates and investor meeting
  • 2026 ANNUAL REVENUE
January 26, 2027
  • 2026 ANNUAL RESULTS
March 24, 202 7
  • SFAF PRESENTATION
  • March 25, 2027
  • ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS'MEETING
May 20, 2027
  • 2027 FIRST HALF REVENUE
July 22, 202 7
  • 2027 FIRST HALF RESULTS
September 30, 2027

This timetable is given for information only and may be modified if necessary. All publications will take place after market close.

STIF, expert in explosion protection

Founded in 1984, the STIF Group is a French industrial group that designs, manufactures, and markets innovative industrial equipment for niche markets. Initially specialized in handling equipment for bulk products, such as elevator buckets, lifting straps and compression fittings, the family-owned Group has diversified in the last fifteen years by expanding into passive & active protections against the risk of industrial dust explosions and, since 2022, in the field of explosion protection for battery energy storage systems (BESS). With nearly 400 employees, product ranges listed and recognized worldwide, and five plants in France, Belgium, Asia and USA, the Group aims to become a global leader in industrial and energy security, both in Europe and internationally.

Contacts

STIF
External Relations Director
Géraldine Baudouin
direction@stifnet.com
+33 (0)2 41 72 16 83		SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
Investors Relations
Ghislaine Gasparetto
stif@seitosei-actifin.com
+33 (0)6 85 36 76 81		SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
Media Relations
Isabelle Dray
isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com
+33(0)6 85 36 85 11
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xWtqk8hqZpedy2puaZuXmJZqb2xkl5OXmmfLlpOcYsiZcJ9ol5mVZ8aSamlhnWdr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
Download the PDF

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.