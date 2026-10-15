STIF: Financial agenda for 2027

PRESS RELEASE
Financial agenda for 2027
Saint-Georges-sur-Loire, October 15th, 2026 - 5:45 pm - STIF (FR001400MDW2, ALSTI), expert in the explosion protection, is announcing its financial agenda for 2027.
|Publication dates and investor meeting
This timetable is given for information only and may be modified if necessary. All publications will take place after market close.
STIF, expert in explosion protection
Founded in 1984, the STIF Group is a French industrial group that designs, manufactures, and markets innovative industrial equipment for niche markets. Initially specialized in handling equipment for bulk products, such as elevator buckets, lifting straps and compression fittings, the family-owned Group has diversified in the last fifteen years by expanding into passive & active protections against the risk of industrial dust explosions and, since 2022, in the field of explosion protection for battery energy storage systems (BESS). With nearly 400 employees, product ranges listed and recognized worldwide, and five plants in France, Belgium, Asia and USA, the Group aims to become a global leader in industrial and energy security, both in Europe and internationally.
Contacts
|STIF
External Relations Director
Géraldine Baudouin
direction@stifnet.com
+33 (0)2 41 72 16 83
|SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
Investors Relations
Ghislaine Gasparetto
stif@seitosei-actifin.com
+33 (0)6 85 36 76 81
|SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
Media Relations
Isabelle Dray
isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com
+33(0)6 85 36 85 11
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