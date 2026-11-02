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ST

WKN: A3E4JL | ISIN: FR001400MDW2 | Ticker-Symbol: D08
Stuttgart
02.11.26 | 17:48
15,930 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STIF SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STIF SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,26017,94018:09
16,90017,30018:01
Actusnews Wire
02.11.2026 17:53 Uhr
132 Leser
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STIF: First Order Secured with SpaceX

PRESS RELEASE

First Order Secured with SpaceX

A leading company specializing in astronautics and spaceflight technologies

Saint-Georges-sur-Loire, 2nd November 2026 - STIF (FR001400MDW2, ALSTI), specialist in explosion protection, announces the signing of its first orders with SpaceX.

STIF, through its Texas-based subsidiary BOSS Products, has just signed a contract with SpaceX to supply VIGIFLAP explosion containment valves, which will be installed at SpaceX's rocket launch facilities in Texas and Florida.

The equipment supplied by STIF is designed to protect the air conditioning unit from a malfunctioning rocket.

This initial contract, with a value of nearly €1 million, marks the beginning of a strategic partnership opportunity between SpaceX and STIF. It represents the culmination of a proactive approach toward SpaceX to provide and develop innovative solutions tailored to their needs.

The entire project, developed in collaboration with our R&D teams and the SpaceX teams, was also submitted in advance by their teams to Mr. Elon Musk for approval.

Subsequently, after the delivery of an initial "test" unit-which was validated as fully compliant with the established specifications-the first orders were approved.

This equipment is manufactured at the STIF plant in Saint-Georges-sur-Loire, France. The first deliveries are scheduled for the end of this year and will continue through 2027.

This new contract further strengthens the STIF Group's position as a leading player in its market, thanks to its solid market position, the relevance of its offerings, and its ability to consistently meet its customers' expectations.

Upcoming Events

2026 Annual Revenue: January 26, 2027

2026 Annual Results: March 24, 2027

SFAF Investor Presentation: March 25, 2027

Annual Shareholders' Meeting: May 20, 2027

First-Half 2027 Revenue: July 22, 2027

First-Half 2027 Results: September 30, 2027

STIF, expert in the explosion protection

Founded in 1984, the STIF Group is a French industrial group that designs, manufactures, and markets innovative industrial equipment for niche markets. Initially specialized in handling equipment for bulk products, such as elevator buckets, lifting straps and compression fittings, the family-owned Group has diversified in the last fifteen years by expanding into passive and active protection against the risk of industrial dust explosions and since 2022 in the field of explosion protection for battery energy storage systems (BESS). With 400 employees, product ranges listed and recognized worldwide, and five plants in France, Belgium, Asia and USA, The Group aims to become a global leader in industrial and energy security, both in Europe and internationally.

Contacts

STIF
External Relations Director
Géraldine Baudouin
direction@stifnet.com
02 41 72 16 83		SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
Investors Relations
Ghislaine Gasparetto
stif@seitosei-actifin.com
06 85 36 76 81		SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
Media Relations
Isabelle Dray
isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com
06 85 36 85 11
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Full and original release in PDF format:
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