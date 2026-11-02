STIF: First Order Secured with SpaceX

PRESS RELEASE

First Order Secured with SpaceX

A leading company specializing in astronautics and spaceflight technologies

Saint-Georges-sur-Loire, 2nd November 2026 - STIF (FR001400MDW2, ALSTI), specialist in explosion protection, announces the signing of its first orders with SpaceX.

STIF, through its Texas-based subsidiary BOSS Products, has just signed a contract with SpaceX to supply VIGIFLAP explosion containment valves, which will be installed at SpaceX's rocket launch facilities in Texas and Florida.

The equipment supplied by STIF is designed to protect the air conditioning unit from a malfunctioning rocket.

This initial contract, with a value of nearly €1 million, marks the beginning of a strategic partnership opportunity between SpaceX and STIF. It represents the culmination of a proactive approach toward SpaceX to provide and develop innovative solutions tailored to their needs.

The entire project, developed in collaboration with our R&D teams and the SpaceX teams, was also submitted in advance by their teams to Mr. Elon Musk for approval.

Subsequently, after the delivery of an initial "test" unit-which was validated as fully compliant with the established specifications-the first orders were approved.

This equipment is manufactured at the STIF plant in Saint-Georges-sur-Loire, France. The first deliveries are scheduled for the end of this year and will continue through 2027.

This new contract further strengthens the STIF Group's position as a leading player in its market, thanks to its solid market position, the relevance of its offerings, and its ability to consistently meet its customers' expectations.

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STIF, expert in the explosion protection

Founded in 1984, the STIF Group is a French industrial group that designs, manufactures, and markets innovative industrial equipment for niche markets. Initially specialized in handling equipment for bulk products, such as elevator buckets, lifting straps and compression fittings, the family-owned Group has diversified in the last fifteen years by expanding into passive and active protection against the risk of industrial dust explosions and since 2022 in the field of explosion protection for battery energy storage systems (BESS). With 400 employees, product ranges listed and recognized worldwide, and five plants in France, Belgium, Asia and USA, The Group aims to become a global leader in industrial and energy security, both in Europe and internationally.

Contacts

STIF

External Relations Director

Géraldine Baudouin

direction@stifnet.com

02 41 72 16 83 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Investors Relations

Ghislaine Gasparetto

stif@seitosei-actifin.com

06 85 36 76 81 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Media Relations

Isabelle Dray

isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com

06 85 36 85 11

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