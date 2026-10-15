

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, BAE Systems plc (BA.L) announced that it has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command to design and demonstrate ultra-compact radio-frequency terminals for a space-based data layer.



Under this contract, BAE Systems will provide a solution based on its proven, space-hardened family of software-defined radios.



The company will also work with its government partners to rapidly field and demonstrate this critical technology using an Application Programming Interface to enable precise pointing between payloads.



BA.L was trading at 1,933 pence, up 1.81 percent on the London Stock Exchange.



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