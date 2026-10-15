

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon, a business of RTX Corp. (RTX), announced on Thursday that it has been selected to upgrade U.S. Space Force radar sites that provide early warning of missile launches and track activity in space.



The Ground-Based Radar Digitization program will modernize long-serving systems to improve detection, reliability and operational performance. Raytheon said the updates will extend the radars' mission utility and support a more resilient security architecture.



The program will deliver prototype solutions before moving to rapid fielding across sites.



Raytheon said it will work with the Space Force and industry partners to create a common open architecture to simplify future upgrades.



On the NYSE, shares of RTX were losing 0.07 percent, changing hands at $186.34.



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