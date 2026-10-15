Reeflex Solutions Inc.: Reeflex Announces Participation in Schachter Catch the Energy Conference

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Reeflex Solutions Inc. (TSXV:RFX) ("Reeflex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at Mount Royal University in Calgary, Alberta.

John Babic, President & Chief Executive Officer, will present at 11:15 a.m. Mountain Time in Presentation Room 5 at the Ross Glen Hall. The presentation will introduce investors to Reeflex's engineering and manufacturing capabilities, from coiled tubing injectors and downhole tools to custom-designed mobile equipment. Members of Reeflex's management team will be available throughout the day to meet with investors, answer questions and discuss the Company's business and growth opportunities.

Conference information and registration are available at schachterenergyreport.ca/conference.

About Reeflex

Reeflex Solutions Inc. is a Canadian company that delivers advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions across various industry sectors. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Coil Solutions Inc., Reeflex provides coiled tubing injectors and downhole tools for the oil and gas sector. Its Ranglar Manufacturing division specializes in custom-designed mobile equipment for a wide range of industrial applications.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's planned conference participation, the anticipated shipment of the GOES injector packages and their expected deployment in Algeria. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including completion of pickup and shipping arrangements as planned and unchanged customer requirements. Actual results may differ materially due to logistics delays, changes in customer requirements and other business risks. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update it except as required by applicable law.

For Further Information

Reeflex Solutions Inc.

John Babic

President & CEO

(780) 909-4220

John.Babic@Reeflex.ca

www.Reeflex.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Reeflex Solutions Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/reeflex-announces-participation-in-schachter-catch-the-energy-conferen-1237297