Das Instrument 9AI SE0015837752 GOOBIT GROUP AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.10.2026The instrument 9AI SE0015837752 GOOBIT GROUP AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 19.10.2026Das Instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.10.2026The instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.10.2026Das Instrument MJH AU000000AUZ8 AUSTRALIAN MINES LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.10.2026The instrument MJH AU000000AUZ8 AUSTRALIAN MINES LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.10.2026Das Instrument W1O AU0000161879 TAMBOURAH METALS LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.10.2026The instrument W1O AU0000161879 TAMBOURAH METALS LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.10.2026Das Instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.10.2026The instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.10.2026Das Instrument 45C0 CA22788F1080 CROWDSTRIKE HLDGS INC CDR EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.10.2026The instrument 45C0 CA22788F1080 CROWDSTRIKE HLDGS INC CDR EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.10.2026Das Instrument 9AM0 US00180G3048 AMTD IDEA G.SP.ADR/6 CL.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.10.2026The instrument 9AM0 US00180G3048 AMTD IDEA G.SP.ADR/6 CL.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 19.10.2026Das Instrument AMD0 CA00791L1067 ADVANCED MICRO DEV. CDR EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.10.2026The instrument AMD0 CA00791L1067 ADVANCED MICRO DEV. CDR EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.10.2026Das Instrument L1Q IT0005607715 ADV.S.P. EO0 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.10.2026The instrument L1Q IT0005607715 ADV.S.P. EO0 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 19.10.2026