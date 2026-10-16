

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings PLC (RY4C.DE, RYA.L, RYA.IR), a major Irish airline, announced its new two-aircraft base with a $200 million investment in Rimini, Italy, for summer 2027 to boost connectivity and tourism.



With this investment, Ryanair will offer over 600,000 low fare seats across 17 routes, including 5 new routes to Dublin, Memmingen, Stockholm, Tirana, and Warsaw. The company will operate 114 total weekly flights.



Ryanair's $200 million investment in Rimini follows the region's decision to abolish the municipal tax. This measure has already enabled Ryanair to add 9 new routes, deliver over 700,000 passengers a year and 250,000 new seats.



The airline added that if the municipal tax is abolished nationwide, Ryanair is ready to make a further $4 billion investment in Italy.



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