

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aviva plc (AV.L) said it has delivered a strong performance in its Wealth business since the last Wealth 'In Focus' briefing in 2023. The Group said it is on track for ambition of 280 million pounds of Wealth operating profit by 2027 and expects to achieve greater than 500 million pounds by 2032. The Group said the UK wealth market is a major growth opportunity and central to Aviva's long-term strategy.



Aviva noted that it has already made strong progress in Wealth. The Group has delivered a consistently strong performance, driven by Workplace and Adviser Platform propositions, with operating profit doubling since 2019.



At last close on LSE, Aviva shares were trading at 709.20 pence.



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