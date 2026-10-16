Maven Wireless Sweden AB: Maven Wireless Sweden AB (publ) publishes interim report July -September 2026

Maven Wireless publish interim report for third quarter 2026. The interim report is also available at www.mavenwireless.com

Gradually building a stronger Maven for growth

Third quarter 1 July - 30 September 2026

• Net sales amounted to 41,856 KSEK (31,391)

• EBITDA amounted to 2,576 KSEK (-2,904)

• Operating profit amounted to 476 KSEK (-4,976)

• Order intake amounted to 34,900 KSEK (20,700)

• Order book amounted to 90,500 KSEK (64,000)

• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to 5,992 KSEK (-11,998)

• Earnings per share before and after dilution 0.00 kr (-0.08)

Period 1 January - 30 September 2026

• Net sales amounted to 120,286 KSEK (153,254)

• EBITDA amounted to -906 KSEK (5,681)

• Operating profit amounted to -7,641 KSEK (4,514)

• Order intake amounted to 152,000 KSEK (119,000)

• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -8,502 KSEK (11,100)

• Earnings per share before and after dilution: -0.13 kr (-0.11)

• Equity per share 2.19 kr (2.21)

CEO's statement

In the third quarter of 2026, we continued to execute on our core mission: to build a stronger and more resilient Maven Wireless step by step. On September 9, we celebrated our 10th anniversary as a company and looked back on our journey from a single Swedish patent company to a trusted global partner in indoor and tunnel coverage infrastructure. We now continue our focus on driving profitable growth, maintaining high customer satisfaction, driving technology leadership and continuing to drive improvements in how we operate to improve profitability and liquidity.

Selected financial key figures

· Revenue growth: Net sales reached SEK 42 million (31). The majority of sales came from Europe with a mix of cellular, critical communications, and combined products.

· Gross margin: The gross margin improved to 53 percent (up from 46 percent in Q3 last year), supported by a one-off agreement without material delivery to a key framework agreement customer. Excluding this order, the margin had been 43 percent.

· Order intake: Order intake reached SEK 35 million (up from SEK 21 million in Q3 last year), divided into 49 orders from 22 customers (compared to 17 orders from 17 customers during the comparison period). This includes 2 new promising customers in the UK and Sweden. However, we see that we still need to generate higher order intake to maintain the investment rate and generate positive cash flow going forward.

· Profitability: Another quarter of positive EBITDA and operating profit, strengthening our financial stability and building confidence in the organization.

Strategic & operational highlights

· Global presence: We delivered DAS equipment to 25 customers in 18 countries, including smaller shipments to the US and Australia.

· North America: During the year, we have secured orders totaling SEK 2.4 million from 3 customers in public safety, confirming that our product has a place in the market. Our strategy for the US is now limited to the verticals where we are strong in Europe, in public safety. Testing of our revised strategy will take place against potential system integrator partners in the coming quarters.

· Nimbus: The market for low-power DAS products opens new verticals and use cases such as high-capacity 5G sites, fiber-coupled active antenna systems, and private 5G networks. We are working on securing our first order from our test customer with planned deliveries in Q127.

· Product and technology leadership: We completed phase 1 of the implementation of the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), released a major software update to our framework agreement customers, and completed Maven's most advanced circuit board to date, to be included in our TORG2 train repeater to meet the market's new demands for more frequency bands.

· Operational leadership: Welcomed Sandra Eriksson as the new Chief Operating Officer together with our new CFO Carin Jakobson, who brings deep expertise in their respective areas.



Transparency around fraud incident

During the summer holiday season, Maven Wireless was hit by an advanced, targeted corporate email compromise (BEC) fraud involving fake invoices. We identified the incident on August 10 and immediately filed a police report, where the investigation is now ongoing. The total potential exposure is estimated to be between €200,000 and €450,000, which is now a risk on the balance sheet. In response, we have comprehensively tightened our internal financial controls and security measures.



Outlook and key priorities

Our strategic priorities remain fixed and unchanged: to drive profitable growth, ensure high customer satisfaction, maintain technological leadership, and ensure good profitability and cash flow. The transformation of the company takes time, and we enter the last quarter of the year with a lower cost base and a higher order intake year-to-date than a year ago. We continue to invest for growth in new markets and products.



Best regards,

Anders Olin

VD, Maven Wireless

For more information, please contact:

Anders Olin, CEO

+46-8-760 43 00

www.mavenwireless.com

About Maven Wireless

Maven Wireless provides groundbreaking solutions in indoor wireless coverage all over the world. We offer end-to-end digital solutions with outstanding performance. Our products provide wireless coverage for both mission-critical and consumer services alike, deployed in tunnels, trains, metros, arenas, buildings, and other complex environments. We are passionate about making society, our customers' and end users lives better, easier and safer by securing 100% wireless coverage.

Maven Wireless is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the shortname MAVEN. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed as Certified Adviser.

For additional information, please visit: www.mavenwireless.com

This information is information that Maven Wireless Sweden is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-16 07:40 CEST.