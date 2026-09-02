Maven Wireless Sweden AB: Maven Wireless appoints Sandra Eriksson as new Chief Operating Officer

Maven Wireless announces that Sandra Eriksson has been appointed as the company's new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and member of Group Management. Sandra started on August 25 and will work alongside current COO Björn Eklööf during a transition period until the end of the year, when Björn will retire.

Sandra brings more than 20 years of experience from senior leadership positions within operations, supply chain and procurement in international industrial and technology companies. Most recently, she served as Senior Director Supply Chain at NOVO Energy. Her previous experience includes senior leadership roles at BE Group and Toyota Material Handling, with a strong track record in operational excellence, transformation, commercial value creation and building scalable organizations.

"We are very pleased to welcome Sandra to Maven Wireless. Her broad industrial experience and proven ability to develop organizations and operations will be a great asset as we continue to scale Maven and drive profitable growth. I am also very pleased that Björn will remain with us throughout the year, ensuring a smooth transition and continuing to support the business with his extensive experience," says Anders Olin, CEO of Maven Wireless.

"I am excited to join Maven at this stage of the company's journey. Maven has innovative technology, a strong position in an attractive global market and significant opportunities ahead. I look forward to working with the team and external partners to further strengthen our operations and support Maven's continued profitable growth," says Sandra Eriksson.

For more information, please contact:

Anders Olin, CEO

+46-8-760 43 00

www.mavenwireless.com

About Maven Wireless

Maven Wireless provides groundbreaking solutions in indoor wireless coverage all over the world. We offer end-to-end digital solutions with outstanding performance. Our products provide wireless coverage for both mission-critical and consumer services alike, deployed in tunnels, trains, metros, arenas, buildings, and other complex environments. We are passionate about making society, our customers' and end users lives better, easier and safer by securing 100% wireless coverage.

Maven Wireless is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the shortname MAVEN. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed as Certified Adviser.

For additional information, please visit: www.mavenwireless.com