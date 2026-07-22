Maven Wireless Sweden AB: Maven Wireless Sweden AB (publ) publishes interim report April -June 2026

Maven Wireless publish interim report for second quarter 2026. The interim report is also available at www.mavenwireless.com

A quarter in the right direction

Second quarter 1 April - 30 June 2026 (MSEK)

• Net sales amounted to 44.504 (72.995)

• EBITDA 2.813 (5.927)

• Operating profit 507 (3.857)

• Order intake 30.731 (42.649)

• Order Book 95.134 (76 889)

• Cash flow from current operations -6.645 (27.147)

• Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK 0.01 (0.01)

• Equity per share SEK 2.17 (2.27)



Period 1 January - 30 June 2026

• Net sales amounted to 78,430 (121,863)

• EBITDA -3,482 (8,585)

• Operating profit -8,117 (4, 514)

• Order intake 116,733 (98,059)

• Cash flow from current operations -14,494 (23,099)

• Earnings per share after dilution SEK -0.13 (-0.03)

• Equity per share SEK 2.17 (2.27)



CEO's statement

A quarter in the right direction

The second quarter was a step in the right direction for Maven Wireless. After three challenging quarters, we have now stabilised the business delivering operating profit although there is still work to be done.

Revenue for the quarter amounted to SEK 45 million (73), which is a decline compared to the previous year, but a sequential improvement. Gross margin strengthened to 40 percent (39). EBITDA amounted to SEK 2.8 million (5.9), which is a clear improvement compared to the first quarter of 2026, mainly driven by implemented cost savings and higher revenue sequentially. Order intake amounted to SEK 31 million (43). The lower level is explained by the fact that several ongoing contract negotiations have dragged on during the quarter. However, the order book amounts to SEK 95 million (77), which lays a stable foundation for the second half of the year.



Strengthened financial basis for continued growth

During the quarter, the company's credit facilities were successfully refinanced and expanded. The new financing arrangement includes an increased Almi loan of SEK 14 million and a financing package from Norion Bank. This package consists of a loan of SEK 10 million, a revolving credit facility (RCF) of SEK 5 million and a factoring solution with a capacity of up to SEK 15 million. In connection with the restructuring, the company's previous overdraft facility has been discontinued. The new financing structure ensures increased liquidity to support the company's continued growth.



Strategic business and new customers

On the operational side, we have secured our largest French deal to date, worth approximately SEK 8 million. The deal relates to the extension of critical communication systems to a third, new metro line in Toulouse, France's fourth largest city, and is being carried out together with a local system integrator. The solution supports both existing critical communication solutions (Tetrapol) and new LTE-based systems (Future Radio Network) in one and the same product.



Focus on the future

Furthermore, we welcomed five new customers during the quarter, which means that during the first half of the year we have secured a total of 13 new customers to Maven Wireless. Several of these have great potential to grow in the future as they get to know our products. In addition, Nimbus, our new 5G DAS, has been successfully tested with two potential new customers. To further support our growth agenda, Carin Jakobsson has been recruited as the new CFO, and she will take up her position on August 10.



A step in the right direction with a more positive outlook on the future

We continue to deliver on our 2026 strategic priorities: to drive profitable growth, professionalize our operations and customer delivery, and invest in new technology. Within the latter, we have focused on Nimbus, new software features, the next generations cellular train repeaters and new customizations.



In conclusion

The market for distributed antenna systems (DAS) continues to be characterized by strong long-term trends, and we are now seeing increased sales activity in our prioritized markets. The positive EBITDA result combined with a lower operational cost level gives us, after a few tough quarters, good conditions to focus on long-term value-creating activities. The continuous inflow of new customers confirms our competitiveness, and together with an interesting and growing sales pipeline, it gives us increased confidence in the future.



In conclusion, I would like to extend a big thank you to all our employees, customers and partners for your continued trust and the hard work that has made this year's progress possible.

Kista, 22 July 2026.

Anders Olin

CEO

Significant events during the second quarter



Maven Wireless expands in France - wins critical communication system for metro in Toulouse.

Maven Wireless wins our largest deal to date in France, worth SEK 8 million, for the expansion of critical communication systems to a third new metro line in Toulouse, France's fourth largest city, together with a local system integrator.



Maven Wireless secures expanded financing and refinances existing credit facilities

Maven Wireless has increased its existing loan with Almi by SEK 10 million and signed new credit agreements with a Swedish bank. Overall, the company's available financing increases by approximately SEK 9 million. In addition a factory facility of up to SEK 15 million has been secured.

Maven Wireless appoints Carin Jakobson to new Chief Financial Officer

Maven Wireless has appointed Carin Jakobson as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, effective August 10 and will be a member of the company's Group Management.

Carin Jakobson has over 14 years of CFO experience from listed international product companies in telecom and greentech. The combination of strong capital market expertise (IPO, IFRS, MidCap) and operational experience will be a great asset as we continue to execute on our growth strategy.

For more information, please contact:

Anders Olin, CEO

+46-8-760 43 00

www.mavenwireless.com

About Maven Wireless

Maven Wireless provides groundbreaking solutions in indoor wireless coverage all over the world. We offer end-to-end digital solutions with outstanding performance. Our products provide wireless coverage for both mission-critical and consumer services alike, deployed in tunnels, trains, metros, arenas, buildings, and other complex environments. We are passionate about making society, our customers' and end users lives better, easier and safer by securing 100% wireless coverage.

Maven Wireless is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the shortname MAVEN. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed as Certified Adviser.

For additional information, please visit: www.mavenwireless.com

This information is information that Maven Wireless Sweden is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-22 08:05 CEST.