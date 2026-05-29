Maven Wireless Sweden AB: Maven Wireless secures additional financing and refinances existing credit facilities

Maven Wireless has increased its existing loan with Almi by SEK 10 million and signed new credit agreements with a Swedish bank. Overall, the company's available financing space increases by approximately SEK 9 million. In addition, a new invoice purchase facility of SEK 15 million has been added.

The comprehensive financing solution strengthens the company's liquidity position and creates a more flexible and long-term financing structure to support continued operations and expected growth.

During 2026, the company has implemented several measures to strengthen its financial position, including a cost-savings program, a directed new share issue of SEK 15 million, and intensified work on cash management and shorter lead times for customer payments.

Together with the new financing solution, these measures are expected to give the company improved flexibility to manage growing working capital needs and support continued business development.

The total loan from Almi amounts to approximately SEK 14 million after the transaction and consists of two tranches: the existing tranche of approximately SEK 4 million, which continues on unchanged terms, and a new tranche of SEK 10 million with a term of five years.

The financing from the bank includes a four-year loan of SEK 10 million and a two-year revolving credit facility (RCF) of SEK 5 million. In connection with the transaction, the company's existing overdraft facility of EUR 1.5 million is refinanced in full. In addition, Maven Wireless has entered into an invoice purchase facility of SEK 15 million with the bank.

"The new financing solution strengthens our financial flexibility and gives us a more appropriate capital structure for the continued development of the business. Together with Almi and the bank, we have established a long-term financing solution that creates better conditions to meet the increased demand and implement planned deliveries and projects," says Anders Olin, CEO of Maven Wireless.

TicWorks AB has assisted the company as a debt advisor.

For more information, please contact:

Anders Olin, CEO

+46-8-760 43 00

www.mavenwireless.com

About Maven Wireless

Maven Wireless provides groundbreaking solutions in indoor wireless coverage all over the world. We offer end-to-end digital solutions with outstanding performance. Our products provide wireless coverage for both mission-critical and consumer services alike, deployed in tunnels, trains, metros, arenas, buildings, and other complex environments. We are passionate about making society, our customers' and end users lives better, easier and safer by securing 100% wireless coverage.

Maven Wireless is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the shortname MAVEN. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed as Certified Adviser.

For additional information, please visit: www.mavenwireless.com