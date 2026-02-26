Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
WKN: A3CR6W | ISIN: SE0015961180
Frankfurt
26.02.26 | 09:55
0,360 Euro
-2,44 % -0,009
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2026 11:00 Uhr
31 Leser
Maven Wireless Sweden AB: Maven Wireless expands into Spain - secures Tenerife airport order

Maven Wireless has received an order for a Distributed Antenna System (DAS) for public safety through a new local partner Radiotrans in Spain. The order is valued at approximately SEK 2 million and marks the company's entry into the Spanish market.

The system will be installed at Tenerife Norte Airport (Spain) by Radiotrans, a specialized integrator in critical communications infrastructure. Ensuring uninterrupted wireless coverage in critical environments such as airports is essential for operational continuity and public safety.

Radiotrans will be responsible for system engineering, deployment, integration and commissioning, ensuring seamless implementation within the airport's operational framework.

"This opportunity is particularly gratifying as it represents a new partnership with Radiotrans, a Spanish technology company specializing in critical wireless infrastructure with international reach, and our entry into the Spanish market with another airport vertical order." says Anders Olin, CEO of Maven Wireless.

"We are proud to deploy Maven Wireless' advanced DAS technology at Tenerife Norte Airport and to contribute to strengthening secure communications infrastructure in Spain. This project marks an important milestone in our collaboration with Maven Wireless and reinforces our commitment to delivering high-performance solutions for mission-critical environments," says Alfonso Alarcos, Vice President, Radiotrans.

About Radiotrans
Radiotrans is a Spanish technology company specialized in advanced radiocommunications and critical wireless infrastructure. The company delivers engineering, integration and deployment of secure communication systems for airports, transportation networks, public safety organizations and other mission-critical environments. With strong technical expertise and international reach, Radiotrans supports customers in designing and implementing high-performance communication solutions adapted to complex operational requirement

For more information, please contact:

Anders Olin, CEO
+46-8-760 43 00
www.mavenwireless.com

About Maven Wireless

Maven Wireless provides groundbreaking solutions in indoor wireless coverage all over the world. We offer end-to-end digital solutions with outstanding performance. Our products provide wireless coverage for both mission-critical and consumer services alike, deployed in tunnels, trains, metros, arenas, buildings, and other complex environments. We are passionate about making society, our customers' and end users lives better, easier and safer by securing 100% wireless coverage.

Maven Wireless is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the shortname MAVEN. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed as Certified Adviser.
For additional information, please visit: www.mavenwireless.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
