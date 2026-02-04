Anzeige
WKN: A3CR6W | ISIN: SE0015961180
Frankfurt
04.02.26
0,432 Euro
+5,11 % +0,021
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.02.2026 17:30 Uhr
Maven Wireless Sweden AB: Maven Wireless receives €4.8M follow-up order from Austrian ÖBB

Maven Wireless Sweden AB (publ) has today received an order from Tomek GmbH based on the existing framework agreement with the Austrian national rail infrastructure provider- ÖBB valued at SEK 51 milion

The order includes digital distributed antenna solutions (DAS) to cover the Semmering Base Tunnel in Austria. Public safety products for police, fire brigade and GSM-rail service will be used as well as mobile coverage product for connecting all Austrian mobile operators services in the tunnel. The order is expected to be delivered during 2027.

The order for the Semmering Base Tunnel underpins the deep working relationship we have with our customer in Austria but also our positions as leading player for both critical and cellular wireless coverage in-tunnel solutions", says Anders Olin, CEO

The Semmering Base Tunnel is a 27.3 kilometer long high speed rail tunnel under construction, and one of the largest tunnels in Austria. More information on https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Semmering_Base_Tunnel.

For more information, please contact:

Anders Olin, CEO
+46-8-760 43 00
www.mavenwireless.com

About Maven Wireless

Maven Wireless provides groundbreaking solutions in wireless coverage all over the world.
We offer end-to-end digital solutions with outstanding performance. Our products contribute to public safety by ensuring wireless coverage for critical services, and are used in tunnels, on trains, metros, stadiums, buildings and more. We are passionate about making society and our customers' and end users lives better, easier and safer by securing 100% wireless coverage. Maven Wireless is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the shortname MAVEN. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed as Certified Adviser.
For additional information, please visit: www.mavenwireless.com

This information is information that Maven Wireless Sweden is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-04 17:28 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
